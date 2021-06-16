Osseo track and field competed at the Section 5AA Championships last week at Mounds View High School and left with a handful of state qualifiers.
For the boys, the four-by-200 meter relay team of junior Jacob Momanyi, junior OJ Jalloh, junior Malcolm Randolph, and senior Josh Massaquoi qualified for state by finishing second with a time of one minute and 30 seconds, only 0.34 seconds behind Maple Grove. “It is nice to see that relay come together so well,” head coach John Rundquist said.
Senior Maxwell Hammons also qualified for state in the discus throw, taking first place in the section with a personal record toss of 155 feet and 10 inches. “It has been a long time since an Osseo thrower competed at state,” Rundquist said. “We’re excited for him to represent our school.”
For the girls, junior Alexa Davis qualified for state in the 800-meter run, finishing in second with a personal record time of two minutes and 20 seconds. “Lex saved her best racing for the end of the year,” Rundquist said. “She ran the race perfectly.”
When Davis steps foot at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday for the state meet, as good as her run was at sections, she will need another career-best to compete with the best in the state. But Rundquist has learned not to bet against Davis. “I have not doubted Lex Davis with her effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.