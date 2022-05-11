Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik exhales as he extends past the finish line during a track and field meet April 21. Sanvik placed ninth in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:47.69 on May 6 at New Richmond.
Osseo’s track and field squad competed in the 55th Annual Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond May 6 with the girls taking sixth place out of 15 schools with 47.5 points and the boys finishing 10th with 25 points.
Senior Lex Davis finished the girls 1600 meters with a time of five minutes and 28.74 seconds, good for third overall. Sophomore Jules Davis finished sixth in 5:39.88 and senior Gabi Baltes took seventh with a time of 5:41.13. Sophomore Earl Peter placed eighth in the boys 1600 meters with a personal best time of 4:47.63, followed closely in ninth by sophomore Cade Sanvik in 4:47.69.
In the field events, senior Valencia Morris took second place in the girls high jump with a height of 4’10” and Nevaeh Page placed 10th with a leap of 4’6”. Senior Lewis Cargeor took third in the boys high jump with a height of 5’10” and 20th in the long jump with a distance of 18’8”. Antoinette Blasingame set her new personal best in the girls long jump with a leap of 14’6.5”, taking 17th overall. Lena Sampy set her new personal best in the girls shot put with a distance of 35’2”, good for fourth overall. Junior Jerome Williams also set his personal record in the boys shot put with a throw of 42’9.75”, taking 15th.
Aisatou Mane finished fifth in the girls discus with a throw of 97’10”, her personal best, and Iman Richards took 10th in the boys discus with a distance of 119’9”. Sawyer Nelson placed 13th in the boys triple jump with a leap of 37’8” and Kyra Nelson took 27th in the girls triple jump with a distance of 28’7.75”.
Trinity Fahrenbruch and Trinity Garcia finished 14th in the girls pole vault with a height of 6’. Senior Jeremiah Groff and Colin Vaughn took 16th in the boys pole vault with a height of 9’.
Coming up
The Orioles host the District Meet with Maple Grove and Park Center May 17 starting at 3:45 p.m.
