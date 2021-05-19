As the track and field season nears its conclusion, Osseo is continuing to improve into midseason form. Last week, the team traveled to Armstrong High School and competed in a Quad meet against Maple Grove, Armstrong, and Rogers.
The Orioles had several athletes drop personal bests on May 13, including Antoine Blasingame in the boys 100 meters (11.67 seconds), Malcolm Randolph in the boys 200 meters (23.02), and Vaughn Ruska in the boys 400 meters (52.68), who ended up taking first. Cole Harcey captured first place as well in the 800 meters with a time of two minutes and six seconds.
Other boys notching top times include Matthew Oujiri, who posted his personal record in the 1600 meters with a time of four minutes and 58 seconds, Luke Wallin in the 3200 meters (11 minutes, 24 seconds), Thai Nguyen in the 110-meter hurdles (17.78 seconds), and Aiden Rashid in the 300-meter hurdles (48.59 seconds).
The boys four-by-200 meter, four-by-400 meter, and four-by-800 meter relay teams took home first place as well. “The kids are getting more experience and more confidence,” head coach John Rundquist said. “They are really looking to compete.”
For the girls, Rundquist was most impressed with the four-by-400 meter relay team of Lex Davis, Jules Davis, Burnices Barlue, and Ruby Engel, taking second place with a combined time of four minutes and 21 seconds. “We were very excited about that relay,” Rundquist said. “That was very encouraging.” Another highlight for the girls was in the discus. All five girls who competed in the event set new personal records, led by Annais Bakpatina’s career-best throw of 107 feet and one inch.
As the meets get more and more crucial in May and June, the heightened intensity brings out the best in the athletes, something Rundquist is looking forward to.“This is the fun part of the year,” Rundquist said. “Every meet we’ve got is a championship feel. I feel like things are starting to gel.”
