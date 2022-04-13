Osseo’s track and field squad competed in its second meet of the season April 8 at home against Elk River and Champlin Park, more than two weeks after their first meet of the year March 24. Here are some results from the April 8 meet.
Osseo junior Sawyer Nelson led the boys in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59 seconds, and senior Chidera Osuoha paced the girls with a time of 13.06 seconds. Nelson also led the boys in the high jump with a height of 5’6,” and sophomore Araya Mitchell recorded a girls-best height of 4’8.”
Senior Malcolm Randolph ran the 200 meters in 23.72 to lead the boys, while junior Taydem Miller recorded a time of 27.0 to pace the girls. The relay team of Randolph, senior Jacob Momanyi, senior Lewis Cargeor, and junior Antoine Blasingame led the boys in the four-by-100 meters with a time of 45.21.
Senior Lex Davis, sophomore Kaylee Buerman, sophomore Gissel Rodriguez Torres, and junior Carolyn Odens recorded a girls-best time of 1:00 in the relay. Blasingame, Momanyi, junior B.J. Zakiel, and sophomore Jettrin Phiravong paced the boys in the four-by-400 meter relay with a time of 3:47. Sophomore Rakeb Azeze, Lex Davis, senior Jasmyn Christen, and eighth-grader Josie Haag ran the relay in 5:03. Junior Ahmed Khadar notched a time of 54.15 in the 400 meters and Azeze recorded a time of 1:23.
Seniors Matt Oujiri and Gabi Baltes each led the boys and girls, respectively, in the 800 meters with times of 2:10 and 2:41. Oujiri also recorded the best time for the boys in the 3200 meters in 10:34 and sophomore Jules Davis ran the best for the girls in 12:34.
Seniors David McGinley and Maddie Kjome ran the 1600 meters in times of 5:26 and 7:33, respectively. Senior Valencia Morris led the girls in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.18 and junior Aiden Rashid recorded a boys-best time of 18.09. Freshman Bennet Prokop, freshman Mikky Miller, eighth-grader Ben Sanvik, and sophomore Nathan Jensen recorded a time of 10:58 in the four-by-800 meter relay.
In the field events, senior Demi Adebayo led the boys in the shot put with a distance of 41 feet and four inches. Eighth-grader Nina Thomas paced the girls at a distance of 35 feet and seven inches. Junior Taylor Grant recorded a distance of 118’2” in the discus, and Thomas launched the discus 90’6.” Senior Jeremiah Groff paced the boys in the pole vault with a leap of 8’ and junior Trinity Fahrenbruch jumped 6’6.” Cargeor and Zakiel each gave the best long jump for the boys, a distance of 17’8,” and junior Kyra Nelson jumped a girls-best 12’8.”
Coming up
The Orioles will compete in a conference meet at Armstrong High School April 15 starting at 3:30 p.m.
