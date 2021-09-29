Osseo plans to honor their new Hall of Fame inductees and the 50th anniversary of the 1970 state football champion team at their homecoming football game on Oct. 1.
Here are the names of the Hall of Fame inductees:
Krista VandeVenter — The Osseo basketball and volleyball star was named Gatorade Minnesota Basketball Player of the Year and the runner-up for Miss Minnesota Basketball in her senior year (2003-04). VandeVenter led the metro area in scoring her senior season with 24.1 points per game and was a member of the 2004 State All-Tournament Team.
She was also a three-time all-conference selection and four-year starter, finishing her career as the program leader in points scored for both and girls (2,104 points). On the volleyball court, VandeVenter was a four-year starter and a two-time all-conference selection, finishing her career as the program record holder for most blocks.
Christian Brown — The 2005 Minnesota Adapted Athlete of the Year played 11 sports seasons at Osseo (four in soccer and softball, and three in floor hockey), and won six state championships (four in softball, one in both soccer and floor hockey).
Brown was selected to 11 all-conference and 10 All-Tournament teams during his illustrious career, along with being a finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman in 2005. Brown ended his time at Osseo first in all-time soccer goals (142) and second in single-season goals (56) and assists (142), including a single-game record of 11 assists.
In floor hockey, he finished second in career goals (155) and assists (143), and in softball, he ended his senior season first in all-time RBIs (142), extra-base hits (116), and second in home runs (43). Along with a .922 career batting average, Brown is the only player in program history to have an unassisted triple play. In fact, he had two.
Doug Anderson — A longtime adapted sports head coach in the Osseo district, Anderson spent 15 successful years at each of the three high schools in the district. He coached Park Center adapted soccer (with a record of 120-77-6), Maple Grove adapted floor hockey (146-65-2) and Osseo adapted softball (172-44), for a combined record of 438-186-8.
Anderson, the 2006 MSHSL Adapted Athletics Coach of the Year and 2009 National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of Year finalist, ended his career as a 13-time state champion (eight in softball, three in floor hockey, and 2 in soccer).
Richard “Dick” Blakstvedt — A 19-time state champion head coach, Blakstvedt coached adapted athletes with physical impairments (PI) for Osseo schools from 1979-2005. When he started in 1979, Blakstvedt helped found the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association (MAAA) and in 1993, was a member of a committee to formally adopt adapted athletics into the MSHSL.
Two years later, he was awarded the Jim Cristy Award for outstanding contributions for his work and dedication to adapted athletics.
Then in 2003, Blakstvedt, the first president of the Minnesota Adapted Coaches Association, was named Minnesota’s Adapted Coach of the Year. Along with the 19 state titles, he ended his career winning 18 conference championships and being a state tournament runner-up nine times.
Blakstvedt concluded his coaching career with a 182-55-5 soccer record, 213-26-3 in floor hockey, and 131-32 in softball.
