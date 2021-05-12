Osseo takes 3rd, 5th in boys, girls track and field meets

At a home conference meet on Thursday, May 6, Osseo boys took third place with a score of 128 and the girls took fifth place with a score of 79.5. Moorhead won the boys meet with 282.5 and Spring Lake Park won for the girls with 215.
For the boys, Omaru Jalloh came in first in the 400 meters with a time of 52.24 seconds, and in the 800 meters, Vaughn Ruska finished second with a time of two minutes and six seconds.
“Those are impressive times for this point in the season,” head coach John Rundquist said.
In the relays, Osseo impressed with getting third in the 4 by 100 meters, second in the 4 by 200, and first both the 4 by 400 and 4 by 800 meters.
A staple of the field events for the Orioles, Maxwell Hammons took first in the discus throw with 136 feet and nine inches, and also placed third in both the shot put (44’ 10”) and triple jump (37’ 5”).
“Finishing top three in three events is a great day for any athlete,” Rundquist said.
For the girls track events, the Davis sisters led the way once again, with Lex Davis placing third in the 400 meters (1.03), and Jules Davis taking first in the 3200 meters (11.55). “Jules has been working hard to get into the condition she wants to be in,” Rundquist said. “She is a workhorse in practice and this race was a big one for her.”
The 4 by 100-meter relay team also performed well by placing second with a combined time of 54.16.
Burnices Barlue led the team in hurdles by placing second in the 100 meters (16.98), and also anchored the field events, finishing in first place in her signature triple jump with a distance of 33 feet and nine inches.
With the next meet Thursday at Armstrong and then True Team sections the week after, Osseo is preparing for the stretch run of the season. More intentionality in icing, stretching, resting is needed when the days get closer to higher-intensity meets, like what the Orioles will face in the weeks to come.
“Kids are starting to feel that pressure,” Rundquist said. “That is what we want them to feel. That is track and field. They’re not stepping back, they’re up for the challenges.”
