Osseo steals win from #7 ranked 3A Monticello
(Photo by Jeremy Lagos)

Hayden Del Castillo scores a run for Osseo in their 6-5 road win over Monticello, Monday, May 8 at Monticello High School.

They don’t ask how, they ask how many. Osseo baseball picked up their fifth win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak after beating the seventh-ranked team in Class 3A 6-5. Osseo traveled to Monticello for an afternoon game on Monday, May 8. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win nonetheless.

Jack McHugo got the start on the mound for Osseo and he went the distance, picking up the win and saving the Orioles’ arms for their conference games later in the week. Monticello took a 5-0 lead in the first inning but it was smooth sailing for McHugo after that. The Magic didn’t record a hit in the final six innings of play.

