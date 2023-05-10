Osseo steals win from #7 ranked 3A Monticello

They don’t ask how, they ask how many. Osseo baseball picked up their fifth win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak after beating the seventh-ranked team in Class 3A 6-5. Osseo traveled to Monticello for an afternoon game on Monday, May 8. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win nonetheless.
Jack McHugo got the start on the mound for Osseo and he went the distance, picking up the win and saving the Orioles’ arms for their conference games later in the week. Monticello took a 5-0 lead in the first inning but it was smooth sailing for McHugo after that. The Magic didn’t record a hit in the final six innings of play.
“Our young pitcher, Jack McHugo, settled down nicely after that tough first inning,” said Osseo Head Coach Joe Lavin.
After a scoreless top of the first, Tyson Visness led off the bottom of the frame with a triple for Monticello. McHugo hit the second batter of the game and then the Magic took a 2-0 lead after an RBI double from Brock Holthaus. The cleanup hitter walked and Lavin took a trip to the mound to settle down his pitcher.
A double steal put two runners in scoring position again for Monti and then an error allowed both runners to score. They eventually batted around and led 5-0 after the first frame. That was it for the Monticello offense. McHugo pitched a shutout the rest of the game and had five one-two-three innings.
Slowly but surely the Orioles started to chip away and scored their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth. With two men on, Zach Anderson stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game.
Osseo scored another run during the top of the fifth thanks to a wild pitch with two runners in scoring position.
After a scoreless sixth, Osseo took their last at-bats of the game. Davis Wick led off the inning and was safe thanks to one of six Monticello errors. Wick then stole second base and with one out and two runners in scoring position, Tyler Rose struck out on a ball in the dirt but the catcher threw it high off the first baseman’s glove and both runners came in to score to tie the game at 5.
Gavyn Krozska was up next and whiffed on a bunt attempt, but Rose took off with the pitch and still scored on the suicide squeeze attempt. Not how Lavin drew it up, but Rose gets credit for stealing home for the game-winning run.
Krozska ended up drawing a walk and with two outs Brayden Haag singled to center and it looked like Krozska was going to score but he was called out at home on runner’s interference on a controversial call.
However, the Orioles didn’t need the extra run as McHugo finished the game with one last one-two-three inning as Osseo improved to 5-6 on the year.
Lavin liked to see his team fight for a come-from-behind win after not having much luck in that department so far this year, “it allowed us to realize that we too can come back from a deficit because we haven’t done too much of that this year so it was good all around,” said Lavin. “We’re doing some things right. We’re starting to turn the corner in a lot of areas and I think if we continue we will definitely be a team nobody wants to face in sections.”
McHugo pitched all 7 innings and finished with 5 strikeouts, 2 walks, 4 hits allowed and 5 runs (4 earned). “I really dialed in on looking at the catcher’s mitt and my team helped me out with the energy and I settled down a bit,” said McHugo on his performance.
The win ended a streak of three straight losses. The Orioles dropped a tough game against the Falcons on Thursday, May 4. They lost a high-scoring affair 10-9 on the road. On Wednesday, May 3, Osseo lost 6-0 to Anoka, and on Tuesday, May 2, they lost 8-2 to Champlin Park. Before that on Monday, May 1, they conquered Hopkins 5-1 for a road victory.
Osseo (5-6, 3-5 Northwest Suburban) played Andover (5-5, 3-3) for the first of three straight home games Wednesday evening. Thursday night they welcome Spring Lake Park (2-8, 2-6), and Bloomington Jefferson (3-6) comes to town on Monday. Both of those games are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
