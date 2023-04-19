Osseo softball kicked off its season with two home games last week, losing to Andover on April 11 and falling to Rogers on April 13.
Andover
Osseo softball started the season with a tough but hard-fought 2-9 defeat to Andover on Tuesday. The evening started slowly for both teams at bat. Andover swung first and struggled against the pitches of senior Rachel Evers, who quickly pitched the night’s first strikeout. A groundout soon followed as Maddie Deal attentively guarded first base.
The game did start to swing Andover’s way, however, after two hits managed to complicate and confuse their way into the outfield, eventually setting up two runs for the Huskies. Osseo then struggled at bat, ending the first inning down 0-2. A quiet second inning followed as neither team scored.
The third inning started with difficulty for Osseo early as Andover scored two early runs. The Orioles then looked to have found their feet with some good fielding play, including a long-range throw to homeplate from outfielder Lindsey Varney to catcher Julia Wasgatt for an out. The pressure eventually built up, however, and Andover was able to force three more runs through good play and making the most of individual Osseo mistakes.
Osseo did not score in the bottom of the third, moving on to a quick fourth inning. It was made quick by strong pitches from Evers, who was able to return to keeping Andover quiet. Osseo was also kept quiet, however, and it was 0-7 going into the fifth inning.
Evers’ excellent pitching continued to be a theme as she struck out three more Huskies to quickly get the bat back in Osseo’s hands. The Orioles made the most of that opportunity, putting together an action-packed bottom of the fifth.
Through a mixture of well-earned walks and good hits from the likes of Tessa Strand, Osseo got bodies on the bases in an effective and consistent way, consistently having at least two on. Tati Schack and Anna Azure eventually scored a run apiece, through a deep Strand hit and an error at first base respectively, to make it 2-7. Osseo hoped to make more of the momentum, but the scoring ended there for the fifth inning.
Olivia Techam took to the pitcher’s mound for Osseo in the sixth inning. Andover started well, finding two runs and making the most of some early errors by the Orioles. The hosts did find their feet, however, and get their outs. The Orioles then failed to score a run in the bottom of the sixth, trailing 2-9.
Techam led Osseo to a strong start to the seventh inning, quickly collecting outs against Andover and preventing the Huskies from scoring further. There was no comeback in the cards for Osseo, however, and the game ended 9-2 in Andover’s favor.
Rogers
It was a tough follow-up on Thursday when Osseo stayed home in a 0-15 loss to Rogers. Rogers showed great effectiveness, scoring 15 runs in an 18-hit game. Meanwhile, Osseo continued to struggle to get the most out of its bats.
Osseo softball played six games the following week. The Orioles hosted Bloomington Jefferson and Woodbury on April 17 and 18, respectively. They then traveled to play Blaine and Totino-Grace on April 19 and 20, before playing Warroad and Holy Family on Saturday, April 22.
