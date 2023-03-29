Spring means softball season is at hand across the metro, providing a new opportunity for the Osseo Orioles to build on the project started last season by the arrival of a new head coach.
Osseo softball head coach Tarrek Morey says he’s happy with the transition, or lack there of, taking place on the team for 2023. He noted that while the team had few graduating seniors last year, they have a large senior class this season.
“The nice thing with our group is we graduated three seniors last year, so we have a lot of returning players, especially with varsity experience” he said. “This year we have 10 seniors, so the transition has been going really well. They’ve accepted their new roles and leadership really well.
“We’ve had high attendance at open gyms, so they’ve taken on their new roles as seniors. With the amount of varsity experience we all have returning, it honestly doesn’t even seem like we’re going through a transition. It’s more like we’re picking up where we left off.”
Morey started coaching the team in December 2021, in preparation for the 2022 season. This means that this season is the first where he will have a full offseason to prepare, a benefit he’s making the most of.
“We had a whole summer together and a whole offseason training program, whereas last year, picking up the position in December, it was kind of go-go-go. ... This year we’ve had [time to bond], they’ve been with their coaches. This year there’s much more understanding of what my expectations are. My hopes, dreams and ideas for the program are much more understood than they were last year.”
The Orioles head coach added that he’s seen a strong increase in interest from the student body to get involved with the team.
“Last year, we had 37 kids registered and this year we have 56 kids registered for the program. So, we’ve seen an increase in athletes wanting to be a part of the team, which is awesome. ... There’s a lot more buy-in into what I’m trying to promote and create here for the program. ... The varsity team is going to be heading out to Florida on Monday to get some scrimmage in, some experience outside, which will be great for our program. So, we can have some live at-bats, some live defensive fielding experiences, which will be great for us.”
As for season expectations, Morey kept things simple. The Orioles want to compete every game, knowing that in a conference and section as packed with talent as theirs, the simple things can be difference makers.
“Every game, we just want to compete. If we compete, we have a chance against everyone,” he said. “That’s what we’re striving for, that’s what we go in every day, every game with that mindset, we’re here to compete. ... We want to host a section game and we want to get multiple section wins this year. We understand we have one of the more difficult sections in the state, one of the more difficult conferences. So that goes back to our approach, which is we’re here to compete.”
With the season on the horizon, Morey says the team is working on putting the final pieces in place mentally and physically.
“We’ve finished tryouts, so it’s about getting kids back to the idea of their minds and bodies being in softball mode. We’re going through those fundamentals, getting mental reps. Those muscle memory repetitions are important so they can make sure that when the first week of games comes up, that we can just roll right into it.”
Osseo opens its season with two games, playing at Elk River on Tuesday, April 4. The Orioles then play at Blaine on Thursday, April 6.
