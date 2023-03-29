Spring means softball season is at hand across the metro, providing a new opportunity for the Osseo Orioles to build on the project started last season by the arrival of a new head coach.

Osseo softball head coach Tarrek Morey says he’s happy with the transition, or lack there of, taking place on the team for 2023. He noted that while the team had few graduating seniors last year, they have a large senior class this season.

