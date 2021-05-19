Osseo softball goes 1-3 in busy week

Osseo softball is in a slump. Entering their match up with Coon Rapids on May 10, the Orioles had dropped five in a row and were looking to snap that streak against the Cardinals.
Early in the game, the streak-busting looked promising. Osseo jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a two-run home run from Serena Lee in the second inning. Coon Rapids answered right back in the bottom of the second with three of their own to knot the score at 3-3.
In the third, the Orioles took the lead again courtesy of Maddie Deal’s two-run home run, but one inning later, the Cardinals, just like they did in the second, scored two to tie the game at 5-5. After an Osseo threat ended with no runs in the fifth, Coon Rapids took their first lead of the game, grabbing a 6-5 edge. While the Orioles had another scoring chance in the sixth, they couldn’t capitalize and ultimately weren’t able to plate another run, falling to the Cardinals 6-5.
Then on May 11, the Orioles played host to the Blaine Bengals, where they fell to the visitors by a score of 13-3. But then two days later, Osseo snapped their losing streak with a 14-4 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong. Lee and Deal each drove in three runs, and Megan Wachholtz totaled a team-high four hits, including her first varsity home run.
Capping off the week, Osseo played host to the Border Battle with Maple Grove on Friday, but fell to their rivals 7-0. The Orioles dropped to 4-9 with the defeat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.