Osseo softball played three games last week, finding its first conference win of the season against Coon Rapids on April 25, before losing to Centennial and Wayzata on April 27 and 29.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids
Osseo started the week perfectly with a crisp 4-1 win over Coon Rapids on Tuesday, their first victory away from home this season.
The result also marks Osseo’s first back-to-back set of wins for this season and first conference win of the season. The Orioles now hold a 1-2 conference record and a 2-4 overall record this season.
Centennial
Osseo followed their first win of the season with a close 1-4 loss to Centennial that reflected the continued improvement coming into the team through this season.
Neither team scored in the first, third, sixth, or seventh innings of this game, with Centennial’s winning moments coming through one run scored in the second and three in the fourth.
Osseo answered back with a run in the fifth inning, but were unable to build on that momentum at Circle Pines’ Lexington Park with a loss.
Wayzata
Osseo ended the week with a hard-fought loss to Wayzata on Saturday, falling short as the Trojans went on to win 7-5. Osseo now hold a 1-3 conference record and 2-6 overall record this season.
Osseo softball played four games the following week, traveling to Elk River on Monday, May 1. They then hosted Champlin Park on Tuesday, May 2, before traveling to Robbinsdale Armstrong and Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, May 4 and Saturday, May 6.
