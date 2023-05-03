Osseo softball played three games last week, finding its first conference win of the season against Coon Rapids on April 25, before losing to Centennial and Wayzata on April 27 and 29.

Coon Rapids

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments