The Orioles softball squad began postseason play on June 1 with a tilt against Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals. Osseo, the number six seed, played the third-seeded Panthers tough, but ultimately fell 6-3.
In the second inning, the Orioles got on the scoreboard first with a 1-0 lead, but saw the Panthers quickly flip the script by scoring two in the bottom half of the third inning. With one more run in the fifth, Spring Lake Park had a 3-1 lead going to the sixth.
Osseo cut the deficit in half to make it 3-2, but the final nail was placed in the bottom half of the inning, when the Panthers plated three more runs to extend the lead to 6-2. Even though the Orioles got one back in the seventh, it was not enough. Osseo starter Lyric Walters threw a complete game and allowed only three earned runs.
The Orioles then found themselves on the brink of elimination, and had to beat Champlin Park on June 4 to keep their season alive. However, the Rebels were too much for Osseo, ending the Orioles’ season with a 9-1 victory. Osseo got the first score of the game thanks to an RBI from Serena Lee, but from that point on, their offense was stymied.
Then in the bottom half of the innings, Champlin Park’s bats were cooking as they scored three runs in each of their first two frames. Walters again threw a complete game, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out two.
Lee, Greta Kitelinger and Maddie Deal each recorded one hit for the Orioles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.