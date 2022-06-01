After falling to Spring Lake Park in the first round of the Section 5AAAA tournament and beating Cooper in the first elimination game, the Osseo softball squad saw their season come to a close May 27, when they lost to Champlin Park 11-1.
To kick off the Section 5AAAA softball tournament, the fifth-seeded Osseo Orioles traveled north to face the fourth-seeded Spring Lake Park Panthers in a quarterfinal tilt May 24.
Although both teams were separated by only one seed, the Panthers dominated the game, beating the Orioles 12-1 to move on to the semifinals. But Osseo was able to rebound May 26, when they beat Robbinsdale Cooper 8-1.
Rachel Evers went the distance for the Orioles, going seven innings on the mound and allowing only one run on six hits, with 10 strikeouts. Tessa Strand led Osseo from the plate, recording a team-high two hits and two RBIs while scoring two runs.
Greta Lindsay, Maddie Deal, Kayley Moll, and Lindsey Varney all added an RBI to the scoring attack.
With the win, the Orioles survived elimination and then faced Champlin Park May 27. Having lost to the Rebels 7-4 in the regular season, Osseo had revenge on their minds when they faced each other in the more intense setting. But instead, the Rebels jumped all over the Orioles, beating Osseo 11-1 to end the black and orange’s season.
For head coach Tarek Morey, he is viewing his first campaign as Orioles’ skipper in a positive light. “It was a great first season,” Morey said. “We have been competitive in almost every game and we improved record-wise from last year.”
In a conference loaded with talented teams, Morey feels that his group showed their ability to keep fighting, even if faced with difficult competition. “I was impressed with our ability to battle with top competition,” Morey said.
Which only leaves Morey even more encouraged with the potential of this program going forward. “There is potential next year to build off of this,” he said. “The girls have put a lot of hard work into their game.”
