Osseo softball played three games last week after multiple matchups were canceled due to weather, losing games against Bloomington Jefferson and Woodbury on April 17 and 18, before beating Holy Family on April 22.
Bloomington Jefferson
Osseo kicked off a busy week with a 3-9 loss to Bloomington Jefferson on April 17 following a back-and-forth opening five innings of softball.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, but the game was then blown up in the third inning as Bloomington Jefferson scored three runs. Osseo answered with one run to trail 1-3 at the top of the fourth.
Osseo found momentum in the fourth, striking out Bloomington Jefferson quickly and then scoring two runs of their own to tie the game up at 3-3.
Bloomington Jefferson answered the challenge well, however, scoring one run in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh to pile up a serious lead while preventing Osseo from further scoring.
Woodbury
Osseo followed up Monday’s result with a 9-12 loss to Woodbury at home on April 18, resulting in their fourth loss of the season in its early stage.
The game represented Osseo’s highest-scoring performance of the season so far, scoring almost double the amount of runs they scored in their first three games.
Holy Family
Osseo found their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Holy Family at home in 7-6 fashion to improve their overall record to 1-4.
The win did not come easily for Osseo, who trailed 0-5 after the first two innings. Slow progress came in the form of one run at the bottom of the third and two in the fourth for Osseo, but the Orioles did not take a lead until the bottom of the seventh, when they scored three runs to make it 6-6.
It took one run in the bottom of the eighth inning to finally secure the victory for Osseo, who had seven runs from fourteen hits against Holy Family.
Lindsey Varney, Tessa Strand, Brooke Doebler, Maddie Deal, Tati Schack, and Maya Strommen all scored runs for Osseo, with Strommen scoring two runs.
It was also an important performance from pitcher Kendall Dopkins, who pitched all eight innings for a pitch-count of 149 and had 12 strikeouts.
Osseo softball played three games this week, playing on the road against Coon Rapids, Centennial, and Wayzata on April 25, 27, and 29 respectively.
