Osseo softball began their week’s action against one of the hottest teams in the state, third-ranked Elk River. Battling top competition further helps identify where a team stands in the moment, and the Orioles got a chance to see where they line up against one of the state’s best on May 18.
Osseo kept the game close in the early innings, but an eight-run sixth inning from the Elks was the final nail in the game, solidifying a 12-5 Elk River win. Osseo’s Megan Wachholz went 1-2 with two RBIs, and Bailey Smith and Greta Lindsey each knocked in one run. Rachel Evers started for the Orioles, going five innings, allowing five runs on five hits, while striking out seven.
Then on May 20, Osseo hosted Anoka and went toe-to-toe with the Tornadoes, but eventually fell 4-3. The Orioles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, scoring once in the first and two in the third, but Anoka answered back. Scoring one in the fifth and two in the sixth, the Tornadoes dealt the fatal blow in the seventh with a go-ahead home run and shut down Osseo in the bottom half of the inning for the one-run win.
To cap off the week, the Orioles hosted St. Anthony and had a hard time containing the Huskies offense, falling 13-3. Bailey Smith started for Osseo and allowed seven runs in three innings pitched while striking out six.
Osseo fell to 4-12 with the loss.
