At the 5A boys nordic section meet on March 3 at Theodore Wirth Park, Osseo seniors Nicholas Trzynka and Vaughn Ruska both qualified for the state meet.
Trzynka, who qualified for his second straight state meet, finished 3rd overall with a time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds, and Ruska finished 5th with a time of 18:22.
Sophomore A.J. Miller was 28th in 19:55 and sophomore Colin Vaughn was 34th in 20:19. Junior Jeffrey Wacholz was 52nd in 21:30, junior Matthew Oujiri was 56th in 21:44, and sophomore Gabriel Arends was 62nd in 22:11.
Head coach Brandon Burns has seen Trzynka and Ruska rise to the occasion during these types of high-profile races. “They peak at just the right time,” Burns said about his two state-qualifying seniors. “They had just an amazing performance.”
In preparation for the state meet on Friday, Burns said Trzynka and Ruska will continue to do light workouts to keep their fitness up-to-par, without tiring them out. “They are ready to race,” Burns said. “There is not much more fine-tuning at this point.”
For the girls, they finished in 10th place as a team and didn’t qualify any skiers to state.
Junior Madeleine Kjome led the way for the team, finishing 38th overall with a time of 28:42. Sophomore Kendel Poppe Boehm was 40th in 28:47 and sophomore Maria Hoff was 56th in 30:55. Freshman Gianna Vecellio came in 57th in 31:18, and freshman Teresa Shah was 62nd in 32:30.
“They pushed themselves as far as their bodies could go,” Burns said. “They gave it all they had.”
This team being extremely young means that while their current standing might not be where they want, the future holds exciting possibilities. “There is a lot of potential with this girls team,” Burns said. “Hopefully they can come together as a team and build each other up more.”
