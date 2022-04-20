There might not have been school last Friday, but the Osseo Senior High gymnasium was busy in the morning as 17 seniors signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports next year. With the bleachers filled with parents, siblings, grandparents, and other family and friends, the soon-to-be graduates were showered with praise from their coaches as they got one step closer to their post-high-school reality.
“Be ready to show up in the best shape of your life mentally and physically next fall,” Osseo activities coordinator Bill Quan said. “Be ready to work in the classroom and your sport. It’s hard work. Get ready for competition. Nothing is given, no matter what level you are at.”
He continued, “Be that leader and good teammate at college. Keep believing in yourself, whether things are going good or bad. We are really proud of everything you’ve accomplished here. You guys really left a legacy here at Osseo.”
Here are the 17 seniors who signed their letters of intent, and where and what they will be playing beginning in the fall.
Chloe Lewis – College of St. Benedict, hockey
Taverie Sherner – St. Mary’s University, hockey
Presley Kraemer – College of St. Benedict, hockey
Lex Davis – Bowdoin College, cross country/track
Jazmyn Christen – University of Mary, cross country/track
Gabi Baltes – Illinois Tech, soccer
Brady Quan – St. Mary’s, Winona, baseball
Matthew Kitzman – Northeast CC, baseball
Owen Dukowitz – Bemidji State, football
Cade Fitzgerald – Wisconsin-River Falls, football
Aiden Wayne – Wisconsin-River Falls, football
TJ Clay – Wisconsin-River Falls, football
Adrian Bertin – Augsburg, football
Karl Fuhrman - Luther College, football
Maddie Ahlquist - College of St. Benedict, swimming
Olivia Larson- Concordia-Moorhead, soccer
Malerie Williams- U of Minnesota-Saint Mary’s, soccer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.