There might not have been school last Friday, but the Osseo Senior High gymnasium was busy in the morning as 17 seniors signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports next year. With the bleachers filled with parents, siblings, grandparents, and other family and friends, the soon-to-be graduates were showered with praise from their coaches as they got one step closer to their post-high-school reality.

“Be ready to show up in the best shape of your life mentally and physically next fall,” Osseo activities coordinator Bill Quan said. “Be ready to work in the classroom and your sport. It’s hard work. Get ready for competition. Nothing is given, no matter what level you are at.”

He continued, “Be that leader and good teammate at college. Keep believing in yourself, whether things are going good or bad. We are really proud of everything you’ve accomplished here. You guys really left a legacy here at Osseo.”

Here are the 17 seniors who signed their letters of intent, and where and what they will be playing beginning in the fall.

Chloe Lewis – College of St. Benedict, hockey

Taverie Sherner – St. Mary’s University, hockey

Presley Kraemer – College of St. Benedict, hockey

Lex Davis – Bowdoin College, cross country/track

Jazmyn Christen – University of Mary, cross country/track

Gabi Baltes – Illinois Tech, soccer

Brady Quan – St. Mary’s, Winona, baseball

Matthew Kitzman – Northeast CC, baseball

Owen Dukowitz – Bemidji State, football

Cade Fitzgerald – Wisconsin-River Falls, football

Aiden Wayne – Wisconsin-River Falls, football

TJ Clay – Wisconsin-River Falls, football

Adrian Bertin – Augsburg, football

Karl Fuhrman - Luther College, football

Maddie Ahlquist - College of St. Benedict, swimming

Olivia Larson- Concordia-Moorhead, soccer

Malerie Williams- U of Minnesota-Saint Mary’s, soccer

