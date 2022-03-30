Every year, high schools around the state select two students to nominate for the Triple ‘A’ Award (Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award). This award, sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), honors seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0-or-higher grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
On Feb. 10, two students from both Osseo and Maple Grove Senior Highs were announced as the school’s respective nominees.
Osseo
From Osseo, seniors Jeremiah Groff and Alana Bauer were named Triple A nominees. Groff, who has a 4.087 grade point average, participates in cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field, as well as orchestra and pit orchestra.
When Groff started the three sports, he didn’t think he would dive headfirst into the endurance sports. “I really fell in love with the community,” he said.
As a senior, Groff has enjoyed getting to be a leader for the younger kids in the three sports. “The biggest thing as a senior is to be there for younger kids and answer questions they might have,” he said. “I love helping people experience the process and share my experience with them.”
Also a talented musician, Groff began playing the cello in fifth grade, where he said he “fell in love with it right away.” Now, he is planning on majoring in music composition at Columbia College in Chicago, where he hopes to pursue a career in cinematic music composition.
“It’s like my life now,” Groff said. In his high school career, Groff said his top musical moment was winning best in site for a Solo and Ensemble Festival at Coon Rapids High School, where he won for his rendition of ‘Elegie’ by Gabriel Faure. “I felt like it was my best performance of that piece,” he said. “It is a really good feeling to see my hard work pay off.”
Bauer, who has a 4.026 GPA, participates in volleyball, basketball, and softball and is also a part of the orchestra, the orchestra leadership council, solo/ensemble, and orchestra quintet. She is also a member of the Link Crew and National Honor Society (NHS).
“We are extremely proud of Alana and Jeremiah,” Osseo activities coordinator Bill Quan said. “They are great ambassadors of Osseo excellence in the arts, academics, and athletics.”
Maple Grove
From Maple Grove, seniors Christina Zhu and Parker Koland were named the school’s Triple A nominees. Zhu has a 3.94 GPA and participates in cross country and track and field, as well as the debate team and the musical and symphony orchestras. Koland has a GPA of 3.91 and participates in cross country, Nordic skiing, and track and field. He has also been a member of the NHS and orchestra.
Koland said he got his love for running from his mom, who was passionate about the sport. “She pushed me in that direction,” Koland said. “And I instantly fell in love with the team and fell in love with the sport.”
In seventh grade, Koland began competing in cross country, Nordic skiing, and track and field and has loved every minute of being a part of the teams. But his favorite memory was as a sophomore when he and the team qualified for the state Nordic ski meet, his first state qualification ever.
“Knowing I made an impact for the team…It was so rewarding,” Koland said. “Those guys were my best buds. It was so much fun to ski with them.”
Starting in fifth grade, Koland began playing the cello after his parents encouraged him to try something musical. All the time and hard work for Koland culminated this year when he was invited to play in the All-Conference orchestra, the best orchestra he said he has ever played with.
For the past two years, Koland has been a cross country and Nordic ski captain, and this year is also a track and field captain, something he relishes as an opportunity to help lead younger kids. “I like leading and giving help when people need it.” I hope that the kids look up to me.”
Koland will attend Saint John’s University in Collegeville in the fall, where he plans on majoring in biochemistry and participating on the cross country and track and field teams, while hopefully having time for orchestra in his free time.
“We commend these two students on their hard work and dedication during their high school career at MGSH, and we wish them luck as they enter into the Regional competition representing Maple Grove Senior High,” the Maple Grove Senior High Activities office said.
Two award nominees from each region will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools—will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
