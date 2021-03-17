At the beginning of each season, Osseo girls basketball head coach Doug Erlien announces a word that will define the year. This year, it was ‘growth.’
In the spirit of the word, each player received a packet of flower seeds and was told to plant them. They were to send photos and report back to Erlein the progress of their flowers throughout the season.
Some kids were diligent in sending photos, some weren’t. Some flowers grew quickly, others remained dormant. This served as an analogy for the program as a whole. Some players will grow and develop quicker than others, but that doesn’t mean the growth is extinct.
“Just because you can’t see it grow, doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” Erlien said.
Even though this regular season may not have turned out as the team hoped, growth is taking place at its own pace.
ROBBINSDALE
On March 9, Osseo girls basketball traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong, where they fell to the Falcons 64-48. In the first half, the visiting Orioles were neck-and-neck with Armstrong and only trailed 24-21. However, the Falcons offense took it to another level in the second half. Scoring 40 points in the final 18 minutes, Armstrong rode the momentum to a 16 point win.
Osseo freshman guard Ava Holman scored a team-high 16 points, and sophomore guard Aalayah Wilson added 12.
COON RAPIDS
For their regular-season finale, the Orioles hosted the Coon Rapids Cardinals (1-12) and dug themselves in an early hole. In an attempt to score without driving against multiple six-foot-tall defenders, Osseo shot 1-11 from three-point range in the first half, which allowed the Cardinals to storm ahead, holding a 39-23 halftime lead. In previous games, Osseo may have thrown in the towel and surrendered to the deficit, but not this night.
The lead eventually swelled to 20 points in the second half, but then the Orioles started chipping away. Led by Wilson, Osseo made a charging comeback, erasing the 20-point lead and grabbing the momentum. The sophomore single-handedly let her team back by scoring 29 points in the final 11 minutes. By the final buzzer, the Orioles had completed the comeback, winning 75-73.
“We did just enough things right to nose Coon Rapids out at the finish,” head coach Doug Erlien said.
Wilson scored a career-high 41 points, 35 in the second half including six three-pointers. That mark of 41 points is four points shy of the school record. “To say it was crazy and one of the most unbelievable performances would be an understatement,” Erlien. As crazy as the scoring output was, Wilson’s coach wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen again.
“It won’t be the last time she gets to 41,” he said.
Osseo finishes the regular season 2-16, while the loss drops Coon Rapids to 1-13.
As the section playoffs are set to begin, the Orioles are preparing for a tilt against top-seeded Centennial on Saturday at 1 p.m., where they are embracing being heavy underdogs. “No one in the state is picking us to win the game,” Erlien said. “Our job is to create a sliver of doubt against them.”
