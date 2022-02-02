When the Osseo Orioles girls basketball squad traveled north to face Moorhead (3-11) Jan. 29, a milestone marker was reached by junior guard Aalayah Wilson.
After trailing 39-13 at halftime, Osseo came charging back but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Spuds 64-61. However, during the Oriole comeback attempt in the second half, Wilson hit a career milestone. Scoring just five points in the first half, Wilson exploded for a season-high 35 points against the Spuds and recorded her 1,000th career point, just the ninth player in Osseo history to reach the milestone.
The week before, head coach Doug Erlien told Wilson that she was slated to hit 1,000 career points this week, but Wilson said she didn’t even think about it.
Then, after the Elk River game, teammates would come up to her and tell her she’s probably going to hit 1,000 points next game. It still hadn’t hit Wilson.
But she knew that she needed 16 points to hit the milestone, so when she eclipsed that point total in the second half against the Spuds, Erlien called a timeout and the varsity, junior varsity, B squad, and freshmen teams stormed the court with balloons and posters congratulating Wilson on the accomplishment. Even the parents of Moorhead athletes congratulated Wilson as she passed some in the crowd.
“At first, it didn’t quite set in,” Wilson said. “When I started on varsity as a freshman, I never thought about hitting 1,000. I’m a little surprised.”
“What she’s been able to do… it doesn’t happen that often,” Erlien said. “It is a huge accomplishment.”
After her sophomore season, Wilson remembers Erlien telling her she was on pace to hit 1,000 as a junior but didn’t believe him. “I thought Doug was crazy,” she remembered thinking. “I’m not going to hit 1,000.”
What she didn’t quite expect was the scoring pace she has been on this year, as she leads Class 4A with 26.3 points per game. “We’ve had to lean on her a lot this year for scoring,” Erlien said. “She is everything for us.”
Aside from the scoring outputs, Erlien sees Wilson’s leadership by example rub off on her teammates in many ways. “If she’s active on the defensive end, we’re active. Kids are looking to her. She is an amazing and smart basketball player, and wants to be more than just the leading scorer,” he said. “I knew I would have to take on a lot of scoring. But I didn’t expect this,” Wilson said. “I have a lot more confidence this year, and am a better leader…setting an example for everyone and showing them that anything is possible.
The Orioles kicked off the week’s action with a home contest against 10th-ranked (Class 3A) Totino-Grace (11-5) Jan. 25. Even though Osseo was led by Wilson’s 35 points, Osseo couldn’t overcome the Eagles and Totino-Grace beat the home team 59-48. Osseo junior guard Taydem Miller added five points.
Then Jan. 27, the Orioles fell to the Elk River Elks (9-7) on the road 57-43. Osseo went point for point with Elk River in the first half, only trailing 29-27 at the half. But the Elks shut down the Orioles in the second half, only allowing the visitors to score 16 points, while the Elk River offense did their job and secured a 14-point victory. Wilson recorded 24 points, and sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi added eight points.
Coming up
The Osseo girls will travel on the road to play 10th-ranked (Class 3A) Totino-Grace (12-6) Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and sixth-ranked (Class 3A) DeLaSalle (9-5) Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.
