On March 25, Rylee Kara sat in study hall, working on assignments for her AP classes. Out of the blue, the Osseo Senior High senior got an email from Megan McDonough, who works in the activities office, delivering the good news.
Kara was named Osseo’s Athena Award winner, which is given to an outstanding female athlete from each Minnesota high school every year. The award is based on excellence in individual sports and accomplishments in team sports. Kara, stunned and humbled at the same moment, was told she couldn’t tell anyone outside of her family until it was ready to be announced, which was during spring break.
“It means a lot to me to win [the award],” Kara said. “The Athena Award is so based around athletic achievements but I think it has so much more to do with leadership. I am really honored. It is still sinking in.”
From the time she was little, Kara’s first sports love has always been baseball. She grew up in a family full of die-hard Twins fans, which helped Kara grow her love of the sport. Her great aunt even has two World Series rings from working in the Twins front office in 1987 and 1991.
Her first encounter with the sport was t-ball, and from there, instead of wanting to pursue softball, as many girls would branch off and do, Kara was locked in on continuing to play baseball. After one season of trying softball, where Kara humbled said she “raked” with about four home runs, she knew that baseball was her sport, even if that meant overcoming hurdles of being a girl in an all-boy sport.
“[Softball] just wasn’t fun or competitive for me,” Kara said. “I love baseball because as a girl on the field I can show the guys up and compete with them knowing I have to prove myself out there.”
Fast forward to eighth grade, when Kara stepped foot at her first baseball captain’s practice. A self-described deer in the highlights, Kara thought the other guys were thinking, “who is this chick?” The team ended up playing a game at the end of practice, where they each threw a baseball to try and hit a bucket 300 feet away. Whoever hit it got a Gatorade. Kara was the first to throw, and she ended up being the only one to hit the bucket. On the first throw. Afterward, her teammates came and congratulated her, just another step towards feeling like a part of the group.
Finding another passion
When Kara first started to invest in the baseball program, she realized to compete with the boys on the diamond, she needed to train and be ready physically. So in middle school, she began the speed and strength summer program. That is when she met Dan Prody, who leads the Osseo summer program.
After initially meeting Kara in eighth grade, Prody knew something was different about this middle-schooler. “We knew right away she could be special,” he said.
Squatting 200 pounds as a freshman, Prody was right, and he started helping her craft her lifting and teach the correct technique. By the end of the year, Kara had qualified for the USA Weightlifting Nationals. “I knew I was strong, but I didn’t know I was that strong,” she said. The year after, she qualified again for nationals and took second place in the 63-kilogram class.
Aside from her dominance in competition, Kara was instrumental in increasing female representation in the speed and strength programs. In her first year in the program, Osseo had two girls involved. The next year, there were 10. Each session in the gym, Kara would step up as a leader and show the other girls, and boys, new to the sport how to lift and do proper technique.
“I go about my habits…with purpose in every repetition and not just going through the motions,” Kara said. “I love to have fun and get into it with teammates and make them feel welcome.”
“You see girls looking up to her,” Prody said. “She is setting the path for a lot of girls to explore things they’re interested in.”
Now, the 5’4,” 155-pound senior is deadlifting over 315 pounds, squatting over 300 pounds, benching over 175 pounds, cleaning and jerking 200 pounds, and snatching her bodyweight. After no nationals competition last year due to the pandemic, Kara qualified for this year’s tournament in the 71 kg class after taking first place in the Minnesota High School Weightlifting State Championships in March.
“Whatever Rylee does, she does it well,” Prody said. “She is a rarity.”
Aside from her athletic achievements, Kara, a four-year academic letter winner, is involved in AP Ceramics, with Prody as her teacher, and helps out with the speed and strength program throughout the year. Kara and Prody have been working to create workout programs for the basketball and football teams. She also volunteered with the football team in the film crew, filming practices and games.
Breaking ground on the diamond
With all the accolades in weightlifting and powerlifting- a four-year captain in both sports, and a combined eight varsity letter awards and 10 state awards (eight in powerlifting and two in weightlifting)- Kara also was a part of Minnesota baseball history in the summer.
She and the Osseo American Legion baseball team won their first-ever state championship, but during the state tournament, Kara earned the title of the first female to ever pitch in the Legion state tournament.
“Rylee is someone who is really breaking ground in many ways by playing at this level,” Joe Lavin said. “She just loves the game of baseball and wants to play. It’s been an absolute privilege to see how she has progressed in our program…A real-life example of hard work.”
Before the championship game, one of the umpires approached her with a flier that said she was the first female pitcher in the tournament’s history and asked if Kara would sign it. The autographed flier is now in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Cloud.
“That was absolutely amazing…incredible,” Kara said.
Kara’s time in the Osseo baseball program has included a lot of firsts. The first female baseball player in school history. The first female to win a Minnesota Legion championship.
“Rylee is someone who is really breaking ground in many ways by playing at this level,” Lavin said. “She is always leading by example of what a high school athlete should be. She has far exceeded what I expected. She leads the team in warm-up stretching and is always on time and early. She’s always ready to go. She doesn’t mess around. She gets her work done.”
Regardless of the fact she is the only girl on the team, the other guys don’t treat her any differently. “Rylee is 100% accepted as a player on the team,” Laving said. “She is not looked at as a girl but as another player.”
Recently, Kara has been in contact with Chelsey Falzone, who is the manager of Youth Engagement with the Minnesota Twins and works with the Twins Community Fund. Falzone asked Kara if she would help coach in the first all-girls baseball tournament in June through Baseball for All, a girls baseball nonprofit that builds gender equity by creating opportunities for girls to play, coach, and lead in the sport.
After her time at Osseo ends, Kara plans on continuing her baseball career after high school at Dakota County Technical College, and hopefully longer. “I want to play baseball as long as I can,” Kara said. “I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t.”
She is also planning to get her A.S. Degree in Exercise Science at Dakota County Tech, and then after transferring to a four-year university to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science.
Kara enters her final high school sports season with goals on her mind. As a utility player on the varsity baseball team, Kara hopes the Orioles can use their momentum from last summer and make noise in the postseason.
Blazing trails is nothing new for Kara, and she hopes her footsteps allow others to follow and extend her path one day. “It’s crazy to think I’m the first [female Osseo baseball player],” she said. “I hope that there are more. Whatever path I blaze, I hope someone can get further.”
