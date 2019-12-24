Almost 20 years after their magical season, many members of the 2000 Osseo High girls’ basketball state championship team returned to their old stomping ground to be honored for their achievement Dec.20 during halftime of the Osseo-Park Center game.
The turnout was phenomenal as 13 members of that team, including the starting 6 of Hana Peljto, Lauren Podratz, Heather Bertram, Rachel Halvorson, Jill Rien and Sarah Hegedus, were present to reunite with their old friends, relive that glorious season and cut down the net one more time during the joyous ceremony.
“It was wonderful. We had a great turnout and Coach Doug Erlien did a great job putting together a program for us,” Peljto said.
The Orioles had plenty to reminisce about. Led by Hall of Fame coach Dave Thorpe, they capped a 24-3 season to become the second Osseo girls’ team to win state.
“Our 2000 team was special,” said Bertram. “It was a very close-knit group, we were friends both on and off the court, and a few of us — Lauren Podratz, Jill Rien, Sarah Hegedus and myself — had played together since fifth grade.”
“I think there were many things to remember about the season,” Halvorson said. “First, the support of the fans and our families. We had a packed gym all season and all you saw at our state tournament was orange. Our team was very close. It mattered and showed on the court that we were all great friends and trusted each other. ”
Betram remembers the state tournament like it was yesterday. The Orioles entered as the No. 4 seed but defeated North St. Paul, Blaine and Eastview to hoist the trophy.
“The tournament was a thrill, definitely one of those highlights you never forget,” Bertram said. “The real test was actually the semifinal game against Blaine. I think we all felt that if we could get past that game, we could win it all. That game was the third time we faced Blaine, having split 1-1 in the regular season and they had given us one of our only three losses on the year. It was a battle and the game that Hana got injured in, so the rest of us really had to step up to get the win.”
Bertram carried Osseo to victory as she found her shooting touch and hit four threes and scored 20 points.
In the final against an upstart Eastview team that had upset top seeds Roseville and Edina, the Orioles rolled to a convincing win behind Peljto’s 34-point, 18-rebound performance.
“Eastview was a very new school and didn’t have much history or standout players,” Bertram said. “It was clear to me very early on they were no match for us. The fun part about that was that every single player on our team got to play in the championship game, each person deserving for all their hard work during the season. We were competitive, we pushed each other, and Thorpe brought us together as a family.”
Speaking of Thorpe, he moves to Florida after his retirement could not attend the ceremony. But the Orioles gave him tons of credit for their success.
“You couldn’t ask for a better person to lead a team,” Bertram said. “He regularly had us sit at center court before our practices to catch up on life, outside of upcoming games, practice schedules and areas we needed to work on, to know who we were and how we were feeling. He had killer instincts, knew which players could deliver and when, and above all, cared about his players, was charismatic and fun. It never felt like work playing for him.”
“Coach Thorpe is unlike any coach I have had, and he really deserves so much credit for our team’s success,” Peljto said. “The way he inspired confidence in each of us and in the team was truly incredible, always staying consistent, positive, and calm. He knew how to bring out the best in each of us and put us in the right position to succeed. And he created this dynamic where you just wanted to play well for him. I have taken so many important lessons from him about not just basketball but general approach to life — about resilience, motivation, and leadership that I take with me wherever I go.”
“We are so excited to welcome the 2000 championship team back home,” second-year Osseo coach Doug Erlien said. “Without question, the 2000 team proved by winning a second championship that teams that are connected and have players who accept and excel at their roles are always going to be successful.”
