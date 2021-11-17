Osseo’s Ola-Joseph signs NLI with Gophers
Osseo's Joshua Ola-Joseph dribbles against Armstrong on March 9. Ola-Joseph signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Minnesota Nov. 10. (File photo by Sam Johnson)

Former Osseo basketball standout Joshua Ola-Joseph signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Minnesota Nov. 10, along with Park Center’s Braeden Carrington and Park High School’s Pharrel Payne.

Last year, Ola-Joseph, a six-foot, six-inch forward, averaged 16.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks as a junior playing under Osseo head coach Tim Theisen. He also shot 56% from the field and scored double-digit points in 18 of 20 games during his junior season, producing 20-plus points in five games and a 30-point game. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.5 points per game. He also played with D1 Minnesota’s AAU program and is listed as the 166th recruit nationally.

Now, he headlines Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson’s first recruiting class, ready to make his mark on the Gophers. “Joshua has a blue-collar, warrior mindset,” Johnson said. “He’s athletic, tough, hard-nosed, and versatile. His best basketball is ahead of him and competes every day. He has high energy and passion for the game and is driven to get better and win. He’s looking at this opportunity to be able to build this program to where we want it to be and has a lot of state pride.”

Ola-Joseph will play his high school senior year for Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

