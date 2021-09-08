Osseo’s Ola-Joseph commits to play for the U

During the past several months, Josh Ola-Joseph’s basketball stock has soared to new heights. The Osseo product got his first offer in May and since then, has been recruited by several more Division 1 schools.
Osseo boys basketball head coach Tim Theisen said Ola-Joseph took several visits to schools this summer that ended up with offers, from Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Colorado State, and Marquette, just to name a few. On Aug. 17, Ola-Joseph announced his top three schools: Clemson, Loyola-Chicago, and Minnesota.
But one stood out among the rest, and on Aug. 30, Ola-Joseph announced his commitment to play basketball in his home state, at the University of Minnesota.
“He wanted to stay close to home,” Theisen said. Also joining the 2022 class at Minnesota is a good friend of Ola-Joseph’s, Park Center’s Braeden Carrington.
While donning a Gopher uniform remains a year away, Ola-Joseph is preparing for his senior year of high school, but in a different location. He left on Sept. 1 to attend Napa Christian Academy in Napa, California, and play year-round basketball at an academy called Prolific Prep in Napa. Alumni of the academy include former number four pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Josh Jackson and former Apple Valley High School guard and current Toronto Raptor Gary Trent Jr.
“Josh sees this as an opportunity to better himself and prepare for the rigor of Division 1 basketball,” Theisen said.
Prolific Prep’s gain also means Osseo’s loss. But Theisen is encouraged with talent on his team for the 2021-22 season. “Osseo is super excited for Josh to take this step,” Theisen said. “We would have loved to see him carry it out here, but we have tremendous talent on our team. It is a next-man-up mentality.”
From a skinny ninth-grader to a soon-to-be Division 1 athlete, Theisen has seen Ola-Joseph develop into the player and young man he is today. And as the rising star prepares to ascend to new heights, Theisen hopes the Osseo program can rise with him. “Josh is bringing attention to Osseo,” Theisen said. “We’re super excited for our program. This is what we’ve been building for. We’re hoping we’re on an upward trend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.