Three Osseo cross country runners will represent the school at the Class 3A state cross country meet next week at St. Olaf College following dominant races in the Section 5AAA cross country meet at Anoka High School Oct. 28.
Senior Alexa Davis, who finished third overall in the girls’ race with a time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds, sophomore Jules Davis, who placed fourth overall in 19:11, and sophomore Cade Sanvik, who took fifth overall in the boys’ race with a time of 16:09, all qualified individually for the state cross country championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Nov. 6.
The boys team missed making the state championships as a squad, as they finished fifth with 134 points, behind Mounds View (40 points), Roseville (54), Maple Grove (79), and Champlin Park (100). The Mustangs and Raiders both qualified for state as the top two teams in the section.
Senior Matt Oujiri finished 30th with a time of 17:54, sophomore Ty Prokop took 31st in 17:57, and junior Colin Vaughn came in 33rd with a time of 18:02. Sophomore Ty Swanson finished 35th with a time of 18:05, eighth-grader Ben Sanvik took 36th in 18:14, and senior David McGinley came in 46th with a time of 19:08.
Like the boys team, the girls also missed the cutline for qualifying for the state championships, finishing fourth with 93 points behind Mounds View (47), Champlin Park (65), and Maple Grove (81).
The Mustangs and Rebels both qualified for the state championships as a team. Junior Maria Hoff finished 24th with a time of 20:38, freshman Audrey McNeil took 30th in 21:05, and sophomore Teresa Shah came in 32nd with a time of 21:11. Senior Jazmyn Christen placed 36th with a time of 21:37, and junior Ariam Anan finished 38th in 21:54.
