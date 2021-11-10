The 2021 cross country season wrapped up at St. Olaf College in Northfield Nov. 6 with the Class 3A state championship, a race that has been two years in the making after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osseo boasted three runners in the field this year: sophomore Cade Sanvik for the boys, and senior Alexa Davis, and sophomore Jules Davis for the girls. Alexa Davis led the way for the Orioles, finishing 17th overall with a time of 18 minutes and 50 seconds, followed by Jules Davis, who took 34th in 19:06. Sanvik finished the boys’ race 24th overall with a time of 16:15.
Sanvik and Alexa Davis earned Osseo’s first All-State honors since Steve Leuer won the Class AA boys championship in 1995 and Heather Anderson, who earned All-State in 1994.
“All three of them ran what I would say is the best race of their careers,” Osseo head coach John Rundquist said. Yes, the state meet has more pressure and is more hyped, but the key for mental focus, Rundquist said, was to remind the runners that it was just like a normal meet. Nearly 60 teammates from the program traveled down to St. Olaf for the state meet to support the Orioles running, which only helped create a more comfortable environment.
And it worked. “The last mile, Lex was digging down as deep as she could go,” Rundquist said. “For Jules, she is a go-getter out there. She will lock in and grind herself through the race. This was the most intense race of her life, but she did so well.”
Jules Davis ended up running five seconds faster than her section meet. For Sanvik, his ceiling, both physically and athletically, is only getting higher and higher, according to Rundquist. “There is a lot of upside with Cade. His body is growing and he’s got a lot to show,” he said.
Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles won the Class 3A boys individual championship with a time of 15:22, followed by Armstrong junior Noah Breker (15:25), and Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker (15:30).
The Wayzata boys captured the program’s 12th state championship by tallying 96 points, followed by Minneapolis Southwest (118), and Mounds View (125). STMA senior Ali Weimer won the Class 3A girls’ individual championship with a time of 17:42, followed by Hopkins freshmen Sydney Drevlow (17:57) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23).
The Edina girls defended their 2019 state crown and captured the program’s fourth state championship scoring 75 points, followed by Wayzata (100), and Prior Lake (117).
Ever since the birth of Maple Grove Senior High in 1996, Osseo had not had an All-State honoree. Until this year. And now, Rundquist hopes this year is a building block for more success in the future. “Over the years, there’s been a lot of richness in Osseo cross country, and we’re looking to build on that legacy. This year we found new life at the state meet. There is a lot to be proud of.”
