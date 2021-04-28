With over 170 kids on the team, Osseo’s track and field squad prides itself on being one big family. This year, however, those family bonds will be put to the test in a way it has never been before.
Since this is the first season where track and field is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, everything that was once normal and common practice is now either prohibited or drastically changed. For example, meets always included both boys and girls events, lasting several hours at the end of the school day.
When athletes weren’t competing, they got to hang around and spend time with friends in the infield of the track waiting for their events. This season, however, there is a separate meet for boys and a separate one for girls, due to the Minnesota State High School League’s new policy of no more than 250 athletes in attendance per meet.
For Osseo track and field head coach John Rundquist, the separation between the boys and girls teams makes it tougher to create a family-like bond among all teammates. “We’re missing out on that interaction,” Rundquist said. “I know the kids will struggle with that.”
But with every challenge comes the opportunity to respond with a creative solution. Rundquist says that the team as a whole, which is nearly 60% first-year track athletes, has been operating essentially as smaller, individual teams, with athletes practicing alongside athletes only that compete in similar events. Since there is more physical distance between athletes this year than ever before, communication is at a premium. Rundquist credits the students, parents, and coaches for adjusting to the new normal in preparation for an unprecedented season.
“The kids are doing a great job adjusting and stepping up to the challenges,” he said.
Key names to watch this season for Osseo Track:
Boys sprinters:
Senior Josh Massaquoi
Junior Malcolm Randolph
Junior Jacob Momanyi
Girls sprinters:
Senior Mercy Zelee
Junior Navaeh Page
Sophomore Aleah Wylie
Girls distance:
Junior Alexa Davis
Freshman Jules Davis
Boys distance:
Senior Vaughn Ruska
Senior Cole Harcey
Girls hurdlers:
Senior Bernices Barlue
Boys hurdlers:
Junior James Carothers
Girls throwers:
Senior Amarah McDonough
Senior Annais Bakpatina
Boys throwers:
Senior Maxwell Hammons
Senior Henry Laborde
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.