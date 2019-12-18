Osseo defeated Maple Grove 44-29 in Northwest Suburban Conference wrestling Dec. 13. The victory gave the Orioles ownership of the Droegemueller Cup, named after Osseo’s late Hall of Fame Coach Ken Droegemueller.
The Crimson won the first three matches to take a 15-0 lead and extended the lead to 23-6 after the 138 match. But Osseo charged back and won seven of the next eight matches, the last four by falls, to pull away.
Osseo also defeated Park Center early in the evening to even its record to 2-2.
The results are as follows:
106 — Tom Schlangen (MG) pinned Alex True (O) 1:59
113 — Caden Klopenstein (MG) over Connor Spanier (O) 1-0.
120 — Ben Schultz (MG) pinned Peter Hollingshead (O)
126 — John Lundstrom (O) pinned Jeff Uzzell
132 — Eddie Kilgard (MG) pinned Wahbo Othman (O)
138 — Max Johnson (MG) over Jack White 10-5.
145 — Malik Williams (O) over David Grant (MG) 12-10.
152 — Tom Cornell (O) pinned Ethan Maas (MG).
160 — Vince Toleno (O) Draven Craidon (MG) 17-2.
170 — Micha Vaye (MG) pinned Jacobe Jackson (O).
182 — Aiden Wayne (O) pinned Bryce Tiber (MG).
195 — Jacob Meissner (O) pinned Johann Rodvik (MG).
220 — Jagger Schack (O) pinned Andrew Toms (MG).
Hwt. — Trey Williams (O) pinned Cameron Ngo (MG).
