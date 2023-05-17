Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse searching for 1st win
(Photo by Jeremy Lagos)

Lauren Rainerson (#14) cradles the ball as she looks for an opening on the attack against STMA, Wednesday, May 10, at STMA High School. Rainerson finished the game with two goals against the Knights.

It’s been a tough year with many growing pains for Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse. But they continue to try hard despite playing a lot of games with very limited subs on the bench.

The offense is starting to come together as they’ve scored 16 goals in their last three games. On Monday, May 8, they lost 16-3 to Robbinsdale Armstrong, on Wednesday, May 10, they lost 23-3 to St. Michael-Albertville and then lost 18-10 to Blaine on Monday earlier this week.

