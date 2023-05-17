Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse searching for 1st win

It’s been a tough year with many growing pains for Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse. But they continue to try hard despite playing a lot of games with very limited subs on the bench.
The offense is starting to come together as they’ve scored 16 goals in their last three games. On Monday, May 8, they lost 16-3 to Robbinsdale Armstrong, on Wednesday, May 10, they lost 23-3 to St. Michael-Albertville and then lost 18-10 to Blaine on Monday earlier this week.
The Crocs actually took a 1-0 lead over STMA on a free-position goal from Lauren Rainerson, who finished with 2 goals and an assist. Chloe Hubred scored the other goal for the Crocs.
Head Coach Josie Rohach was all about the positives after their road loss to STMA, “we have one sub on a good day. So the fact that they go out there, I mean, you saw we scored a couple of goals out there with a couple of minutes left knowing there’s no way we’re going to win this game,” said Rohach. “I’ve coached teams that will literally ask to sit on the bench or they don’t even want to play at that point when you’re losing by that much. And this team didn’t card, they were called for very few fouls at all, and they kept pushing and working together,” added Rohach.
She liked that the team continued to play and controlled the things that they could control. Rohach told her team after the game that you can’t control playing with one sub but that you can control things like playing with integrity and that the way her team continues to play regardless of the score really impresses her. “For me, that’s all I can ask for as a coach… there are things we have to work on of course but I can’t coach them to be good people and to work together and they do that on their own and I’m very proud of that,” said Rohach.
There are three games left in the regular season. OPC plays Coon Rapids on Friday, Elk River/Zimmerman on Monday and Anoka on Wednesday, May 24.
