Osseo/Park Center girls hockey will need to play some of its best hockey to earn some wins in the next week.
The Stars (1-4 overall) have lost four straight with 3-2 and 5-2 losses at Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and against Elk River/Zimmerman last week. They also lost 4-2 to Centennial on Jan. 23, which they played again on Feb. 2 following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and 5-1 at Blaine on Jan. 19.
But Osseo/Park Center has been competitive with two goals in each of the past three games and a chance to win against the Rebels on Jan. 26.
The competition does not get easier coming up though, as sixth-ranked Maple Grove and top-ranked Andover are the next two opponents.
The Crimson did lose 1-0 to Blaine to open the season and lost 7-0 at Andover. They also just edged Elk River/Zimmerman 2-1.
The Huskies, however, are 5-0 overall and have outscored opponents 48-1. Andover scored double-digit goals twice this season and had at least seven goals in its first five games.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, OPC 2
The Stars held an early lead Jan. 26 against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at Champlin Ice Forum, but the Rebels scored twice in the second period and once more with under three minutes to go in the third.
OPC had its chances with seven power plays, including a 5-on-3 and a five-minute major. But the Stars could only get one goal off of the five-minute major. The other goal came on a 4-on-4.
Senior captain forwards Charley Sawicky and Hannah Gray each had shots that were saved at the start of the third period during the five-minute major called on senior forward Delaney Johnson.
But OPC had a big momentum swing when junior forward Molly Terebayza was able to get open for a 1-on-1 short-handed chance against Stars’ sophomore goalie Claire Schmaltz.
Schmaltz saved the shot, and the puck was quickly brought back down the ice. Senior captain defenseman Kiley Wahlin received a pass near the net from sophomore defenseman Hailey Eikos. Wahlin put a shot on goal that Gray was able to redirect past Rebels’ senior goalie Camryn Mayer – tying the game at 2-2 with 14:11 to go.
Penalties by senior captain forward Claire Smith and junior captain forward Chloe Lewis put the Stars into a bind with two of its best players in the penalty box and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids getting a 5-on-3 power play.
Schmaltz held her own, however, getting a stop on a shot by Delaney Johnson and also getting saves on shots by junior defenseman Kennedy Bolander and sophomore forward Brooklyn Johnson.
Both penalties were killed, and Schmaltz stopped a couple of more shots before junior forward Presley Kraemer nearly broke the tie in the offensive zone.
The game did remain tied until the 2:10 mark of the period, though.
Terebayza scored for the second time in front of the net after a shot by Delaney Johnson was stopped.
The Stars went with the 6-on-5 advantage with an empty net in the final 1:15, but the offense couldn’t get anything going.
Sawicky did jumpstart OPC in the first with a one-timer goal on a pass by Eikos with 7:37 left in the period.
But the Rebels scored twice in the second period with goals by Terebayza and sophomore forward Emma Olson.
Schmaltz finished with 25 saves on 28 shots. Mayer had 26 saves for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on 28 shots.
The Stars had several opportunities to get more offense going with seven total power plays, but even though they had 10-7 and 12-9 advantages with shots on goal in the first and third periods because of the Rebels’ penalties, they only scored once on the power play.
Elk River/Zimmerman 5, OPC 2
Sawicky put OPC up 1-0 in the first period again Jan. 30 against Elk River/Zimmerman at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.
Kraemer also later tied the game at 2-2 on a power play early in the third period. Gray and Chloe Lewis had assists on that goal.
But the Elks scored three times, including one empty netter, in the final 10 minutes to get the 5-2 win.
Junior goalie Mackenzie White had 16 saves for the Stars. Junior goalie Ashley Hess had 26 saves for Elk River/Zimmerman.
Senior defenseman Cora Coz led the Elks with two goals and an assist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.