Osseo/Park Center girls hockey celebrated senior day Jan. 29 afternoon and it was the seniors that stepped up in a big way to lead the Stars to a 5-4 win over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena.
Senior forward Taverie Sherner had a hat trick, including the game-tying goal, and senior captain forward Chloe Lewis added a goal and two assists. Senior defenseman Kiera Laney and senior forward Presley Kraemer both had two assists, and senior goalie McKenzie White had 29 saves, including a couple of huge ones in the third period.
OPC (11-2 overall, 4-8 Northwest Suburban Conference) needed to dig deep too after falling behind 4-1 in the second period after a short-handed goal, and with a power play down to the final few seconds, Sherner was able to score with assists to Laney and junior defenseman Hailey Eikos.
But down 4-2 headed to the third period, the Stars were also being out shot 25-14.
That all changed in the final 17 minutes with OPC getting more aggressive and holding possession in the offensive zone longer, leading to more chances.
Junior captain defenseman Tessa Strand had a shot saved, but the puck remained in the zone leading to a Laney pass to Kraemer who shot the puck to the front of the net. The shot was turned away by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids senior goalie Sam Boshea, but Lewis was right there for the rebound to cut the deficit to 4-3 with about 11 minutes to go.
Less than two minutes later, Lewis found Sherner for the gain-tying goal. Sherner skated in on the left and blasted a shot, hitting it past Boseha’s shoulder to make it 4-4 with 9:29 to go.
Junior defenseman Alicia Smuk, Strand and Kraemer followed with shots on goal that were saved, and while Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and the Stars both traded possession for the next six minutes, OPC had the better opportunities at the end.
The pressure led to the game-winning goal as freshman forward Maya Anderson received a pass by Strand on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Anderson was able to blast the puck past Boshea for the lead.
White made a nice save on a chance by senior Molly Terebayza, and after Boshea was pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage in the final minute, White made two more saves to secure the victory.
White also kept the shot at a comeback alive before Sherner’s power play goal in the second period.
Terebayza broke free for a 1-on-1 short-handed chance, and White was able to get the huge save. Terebayza had another good chance after the goal, as well, and White once again stopped the shot.
Laney and Lewis also connected with Sherner early in the second period for a power play goal that cut the deficit to 2-1 with 11:54 left in the period.
But it was the third that the offense really shined with a 13-8 shots on goal advantage and the three unanswered goals.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak, which included losses to fifth-ranked Maple Grove and eighth-ranked Rogers, and top-ranked Andover was next on Jan. 31, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
The Stars close the season at Anoka with the 5AA section meet starting Saturday, Feb. 12, with the section quarterfinals at Roseville Ice Arena.
The semifinals and final are also at Roseville Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 18, respectively.
Blaine 4, OPC 1
OPC hosted Blaine on Jan. 25 and fell 4-1.
Senior forward Lauren Snustad scored the lone goal with assists to junior forward Zoe Smith and Anderson.
White had 34 saves.
Junior forward Camryn Singh led Blaine with two goals and an assist, and junior forward Shelby Sandberg finished with two assists.
