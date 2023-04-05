Spring is here and that means lacrosse season is closing in, promising plenty of action on the field for the Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse team in 2023.
New head coach Matt Edlund says the team’s senior leaders have looked good coming into 2023, both in terms of their play in initial practices as well as their leadership on and off the field.
“We have four seniors, three returning seniors and one senior that actually just came out this year to play. All the seniors have been looking good, they’ve taken on the responsibilities as leaders. One of the big things they’ve talked about was the youth that we have, because we have about 10 freshmen right now that this is their second season. ... [The seniors] have really stepped up their game, recruiting some more players. ... It’s been really fun for me so far.”
Edlund started in the position this February after longtime OPC lacrosse head coach Darren Nelson departed. Nelson’s last season concluded in 2022, a year which saw the OPC boys lacrosse team improve. The team ended the year with a 3-11 record, earning two conference wins compared to their 0-11 conference record from 2021. OPC put together multiple five-win seasons at the end of the 2010s.
The former Champlin Park head coach says he is looking to foster cohesion on the team. “We want to create a good culture, good structure, where they all get together and get along. ... There’s some frustration because of the lack of winning, they’ve expressed that to me. We really want to create a culture of respect, honor, and create that strong atmosphere where they’ll get used to winning.”
Edlund says the standards will be high, with the OPC lacrosse team looking at the 2023 season as a chance to dramatically improve their record from last year.
“We have some high standards for what we want to do. They won three games last year, we’d like to go .500 this year. Working with a small team, I think they’re going to get a lot of repetitions, a lot of experience in those games. With these freshmen coming through and another year of varsity, they’re just going to continue to blossom.”
The team only had four seniors for their 2022 season, with many top performers returning for 2023. 2022 senior Zach Jenson led OPC on points with 30 total from 24 goals and six assists. Ashton Foulke, who is a senior this season, was close behind in 2022. He had 29 points from 25 goals and four assists. Jack Olson and Grant Jensen, now freshmen, were also big assists in 2022, combining for 21 goals and 24 assists.
OPC scored most of its goals early or late in games, notching 19 in the first quarter and 29 in the fourth quarter. In the second and third quarters, they scored a combined 32 goals. They conceded the most in the third quarter, allowing 43 goals.
The new boys lacrosse coach hopes to bring new energy to the team, with the opportunities and challenges of new leadership providing a chance to change things up.
“I think, sometimes a change of coaches can drive them to work harder and work as a team, not individuals. I can’t applaud enough what Darren Nelson did for 21 years. I coached against him for years. He’s a great guy and he did a great job. Everyone needed to get some new blood in there.”
One potential target of that change will be the roster size, which has progressively decreased over the last few seasons, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since COVID, the [number of players] have dwindled. They went from 55 kids to 40 kids to 36 last year, and this year we’ve got 22. We lost four or five to transfers to other schools, we lost three who are not returning, and then our four seniors from last year.”
Edlund says that at the core of his approach at OPC is the desire to maintain accountability, focusing on both the positives and negatives of every performance and every situation within a game.
“We want to hold people accountable for their actions. We want to hold them to their wins and losses in the battles on the field and identify those things so we can make our weaknesses our strengths. [For the new coaches] it’s being vocal. We’re very energetic and we can see the kids are that way.”
Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse plays Thursday, April 13, kicking off the season against Totino-Grace at St. Anthony Village High School.
