The 2019 season was one of championships, celebrations and remembrance for Osseo and Maple Grove sports teams. Maple Grove had a very successful season with two state championships (see related article) and eight other teams qualifying for state tournaments.
MAPLE GROVE
GIRLS’ HOCKEY — The Crimson earned their second state tournament. They lost the opener but won two straight games to bring home the state consolation championship trophy. Seniors Mannon McMahon and Lucy Morgan led the team all season and sophomore Lauren Stenslie had a great state tournament and was the top goal scorer with six.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Crimson, unranked all season, upset highly rated St. Michael-Albertville in the section final to earn their second straight state tournament. Junior Abby Schulte and super sophomores Jordyn Lamker and Kylie Baranick had outstanding games to lead Maple Grove to the section title. The Crimson won one and lost two games at state.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Maple Grove earned its fourth straight trip to the state tournament by winning Section 8. A strong senior class headed by Jared Rainey, Nate Adams and Kyle Dreyer finished the season 23-8 and ended their high school career at state.
GYMNASTICS — The Crimson overcame injuries to enjoy a great season. They won the conference and reclaimed the section team championship to advance to state. Maple Grove gave a strong performance at state and took sixth place. Led by Nadia Abid, Sasha Thompson, Kiarra Poling, Emma Eungard and Grace Ducosin, Maple Grove gave a strong performance at state and took sixth place.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE — The Crimson made school history by winning two games and the consolation championship at the state tournament. Led by captains Emily Herdine, Chloe Corbin, Grace Hanson and Natalie Hanson, the Crimson won their fourth straight section championship. Herdine became the program’s all-time top scorer.
BOYS’ GOLF — The Crimson fell short of their goal of defending their team state championship but still had a great season. They won the conference and section titles before finishing seventh at state. The Crimson had great team balance behind state competitors Weston Guili, Josh Galvin, Nate Adams, Tyler Burkum, Payton Miller and Henry Nelson.
BOYS’ SOCCER — The Crimson made it back to the state tournament with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Brainerd in the section final. Led by seniors Will Zaver and Caleb Robinson, the Crimson played well in the state quarterfinal and battled No. 1 and eventual state champ Edina to a 0-0 draw in the first half before losing in the second half.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY — The Crimson reached their goal of qualifying for state as a team by finishing second to eventual state champ Mounds View in the section meet. The team led by C.J. Young and Charlie Caven, Huxley Nyabwari, Nick St. Peter and Gannon Farrens placed 13th at state.
GIRLS’ SWIM AND DIVE — Maple Grove used great team depth to defend its Section 8 girls’ swimming and diving team title. The future looks bright because the team is led by many underclass swimmers and divers such as Maddi Bast, Caitlin Aarseth, Ryann Hopp, Elizabeth Altman and Libby Bakker.
TRACK — Senior Evan Hull capped a brilliant career by taking second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200 at state.
OSSEO
TRACK — Osseo senior Kelsie Sealock capped a brilliant career by taking second in the state in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Junior McKinnon Mokoro enjoyed a breakout season in the middle distance as he took third in the state in the 800. Lex Davis (seventh in 1600) and Collins Mokuah (sixth 110 hurdles) both made the podium and Rejiwon Dupree (100) also competed at state.
CROSS COUNTRY — Mackinon Mokoro and Lex Davis both captured a conference individual championship. They also qualified for the state meet along with Jules Davis.
STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPS HONORED — Osseo High welcomed its two state girls’ basketball champions in 2019. The 1989 team was honored in February and the 2000 squad was recognized in December.
COACH JOHN HANSEN PASSED — Longtime Osseo football coach and choir director John Hansen passed away in October. In his 40-year career, Hansen won a state football title and built Osseo into a powerhouse for many years.
