As the Fourth of July holiday is now in the rearview mirror, the local American Legion baseball teams are gearing up for their stretch runs before the postseason. Osseo (8-8) just finished competing in the Delano Fourth of July tournament, where went 2-2 and advanced to the semifinals.
They opened play with a 7-0 shutout win over Minneapolis Southwest July 1, led by a complete game from Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman, who recorded 14 strikeouts with two hits and no walks. Kitzman also helped contribute at the plate with a two-run home run. Hayden Delcastillo and Spencer Pederson both tallied two hits for the Orioles.
Then July 2, Osseo fell to Edina 5-3 in nine innings before, one day later, topping host Delano 5-4 to advance to the tournament semifinals. Logan Partanen delivered the go-ahead pinch-hit two-run single to give the Orioles the lead late in the contest. Zach Anderson recorded the win on the mound and Cooper Skov locked down the save.
Awaiting the Orioles in the semifinals were the state’s second-ranked Hopkins Royals, who beat Osseo 9-4 earlier in the season. This time around, it was more of the same for Hopkins as they topped the Orioles 6-2 on July 4. Gavyn Krzoska led Osseo with two runs batted in, but that was all the offense could muster.
Capping off the week, the Orioles competed in the annual Gopher Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament, where they went 1-4 in pool play at Eden Prairie High School over the weekend. First, Friday, Osseo fell narrowly to two out-of-state opponents, Renner, South Dakota, and Hickman, Nebraska, by scores of 2-1 and 4-3, respectively.
Then Saturday, Osseo got into a run-scoring fest with Eastview, but once again lost by one run 13-12, before being shutout 8-0 by host Eden Prairie later in the day. But Sunday, Osseo beat Rapid City, South Dakota 6-1. Kitzman recorded the win and threw five innings, while also adding three hits. Tyler Rose notched a two-inning save.
Maple Grove
Maple Grove’s American Legion baseball squad (4-2) had a late start to their season due to the high school team qualifying for the Class AAAA tournament. Now with the summer slate of games off and rolling, the Crimson look to keep the momentum rolling from the high school season.
They opened their campaign with a 13-5 victory over Armstrong on June 22, but then fell to Elk River 13-6 a day later. Then June 27, the Crimson beat rivals Osseo 2-1, thanks to a game-winning RBI hit from Chayton Fischer and a dominant outing from Kole Krier on the mound (12 strikeouts in six and two-third innings).
One day later, Maple Grove topped Spring Lake Park 7-1, led by three RBIs from Aiden McMahon, two from Brian O’Dwyer, and a solid start from Ethan Zimmerman (eight strikeouts in five innings).
The Crimson made it three in a row with an 11-0 win over Brooklyn Park June 29. Fischer recorded a home run and a team-high four RBIs. Michael Ross, Sam Kliber, and Noah Black all combined for a shutout performance on the hill, allowing only five hits while striking out 10 hitters. Finally, Maple Grove fell to Andover in extra innings on June 30 by a score of 1-0.
Maple Grove also competed in the Gopher Classic Tournament over the weekend, going 4-1 in pool play at Crimson Field, but not advancing to the Round of 16. The Crimson got the weekend started with a 10-2, five-inning victory over Chanhassen on Friday. McMahon threw a complete game on the mound, allowing only one earned run and striking out nine. O’Dwyer went 3-3 at the plate with two home runs and six runs batted in.
On Saturday, Maple Grove recorded two more wins, this time against Pierre, South Dakota, and Elk River by scores of 6-1 and 8-6, respectively. Nine Crimson players recorded a hit in a balanced offensive attack against Pierre, led by two RBIs from Fischer. Kliber started on the hill and threw four innings, allowing only one run with two strikeouts.
Against Elk River, a team they lost to earlier in the season, Maple Grove found themselves in comeback mode as they trailed 6-3 in the third, but ended up scoring four in the subsequent inning and beating the Elks 8-6. Aiden Hansen pitched six and one-third innings, allowing four runs with six strikeouts, and the offense once again took control as eight players either scored or drove in a run.
After rallying against Elk River, Maple Grove needed to do it again Sunday against Omaha Westside. The Nebraskans grabbed an early 5-0 in the second inning, but two big innings for the Crimson once again proved their resilient attitude as they beat Omaha 9-6. Maple Grove plated four runners in the second, which cut the lead to 5-4, before tying it up in the third.
After Omaha retook the lead 6-5 in the fourth inning, Maple Grove exploded for another four-run frame in the fifth, snatching a 9-6 lead, which held the rest of the way. Zimmerman led the team at the plate, going 2-2 with two RBIs, a double, and run scored.
Finally, Maple Grove took on Rosetown Sunday night for the right to play in the Round of 16. Both teams’ pool play record stood at 4-0, which meant the winner would win the group and continue playing on Monday in Excelsior. The game lived up to the billing as it took nine innings to decide a winner, but it was Rosetown who scored three runs in the final frame and beat Maple Grove 13-10, winning the pool. Just like the previous games, the Crimson found themselves down early.
By the bottom of the third inning, Rosetown held a 6-0 lead over Maple Grove. However, the Crimson once again had a response, scoring eight runs in the third to grab an 8-6 advantage. Then in the seventh inning, with Maple Grove ahead 9-7, Rosetown rallied for three runs to retake the lead 10-9. Needing one run to stay alive, Nathan Schmidt drilled a clutch home run to tie it up 10-10 in the bottom of the seventh and the game eventually headed to extra innings.
That score remained until the ninth, when Rosetown scored three runs, putting the game out of reach for Maple Grove in their half of the frame. McMahon recorded a team-high three hits, and Fischer delivered a three-run home run, part of his five-RBI performance.
