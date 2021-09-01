The end of August means starting to say goodbye to summer and hello to autumn. For the Maple Grove girls tennis team, it also means beginning a new campaign, full of excitement and anticipation. To open the season, the Crimson traveled to Centennial on Aug. 21 to compete in an invitational against Hill Murray, Forest Lake, and host Centennial.
Maple Grove wasted little time making their presence felt at the invitational, securing wins against Hill Murray and Forest Lake by a tally of 6-1, before sweeping the host Cougars 7-0.
Then on Aug. 24, the Crimson kept their early season momentum rolling with another opponent sweep, this time against Anoka. Finally, Maple Grove traveled to play Wayzata on Monday but fell in a tight battle 4-3.
Orioles open 5-1
The Orioles began their fall season with a 4-3 win over Monticello on Friday morning Aug. 20 in the first leg of a varsity Tri meet. Osseo followed up their win with a contest against Fairmont later in the afternoon, where the Orioles fell 1-6. Sara Mertens won two matches for the Orioles on Friday.
Then on Monday at the Pine City Power Tournament, Lily Masteller and Kyra Nelson took the consolation third-place match with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Continuing their early-season slate, the Orioles battled conference rival Park Center on Aug. 24, where they beat the Pirates 7-0. Hana Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Abby Kettlewell (6-2, 6-0), Evelyn West (6-1, 6-0), and Valeria Cadena-Amortegui (2-0, 2-0) each captured singles victories, while Kayley Moll and Greta Lindsey (6-1, 6-0), Zoe Smith and Tessa Strand (6-0, 6-0), and Lily Masteller and Kyra Nelson (6-0, 6-0) swept their doubles matches.
After sweeping the Pirates, the Orioles hosted St. Francis on Aug. 25 and debuted the newly constructed home courts at Osseo Senior High. Keeping the momentum rolling, the Orioles defeated the visiting Fighting Saints 5-2.
Osseo got three singles wins from Johnson (6-0, 6-1), Kettlewell (7-5, 6-3), and West (6-3, 6-2), and two doubles victories from Smith and Strand (6-3, 6-0), and Masteller and Nelson (6-3, 6-2).
Next on Aug. 26, the Orioles took care of two non-conference opponents, Duluth Denfeld and Fridley, winning both meets by scores of 5-2 and 7-0, respectively. Osseo opened the season with a 5-1 record.
