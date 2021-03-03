The Osseo and Maple Grove girls basketball teams faced each other in the annual border battle. Here is a recap of the team’s most recent games.
Osseo girls hoopers fall to Blaine
The Osseo girls basketball team fell on the road to Blaine on Feb. 23 by the score 64-48.
While only finding themselves down 35-31 at halftime, the struggling Orioles couldn’t generate enough offense in the second half to close the gap.
Freshman guard Ava Holman scored nearly half the team’s points, a team-high 22, while sophomore Aalayah Wilson chipped in with seven points.
Crimson girls basketball lose nailbiter to Cougars
In a battle of 10-1 teams, Maple Grove girls basketball lost a nailbiter to Centennial 63-60 in overtime on Feb. 23.
The Crimson grabbed an early advantage, leading 24-14 at the half, but saw the Cougars come storming back after halftime.
With the score knotted at 53 at the end of regulation, the home Cougars rode the second-half momentum and held on to a three-point win.
Senior guard Kylie Baranick scored a team-high 14 points. Junior guard Ari Gordon added 11 points and eighth grader Jordan Ode chipped in with 10 points.
Crimson dominate rival Orioles in border battle
As Osseo and Maple Grove got together to play round two of their border battle rivalry on Feb. 25, the two girls teams were headed in opposite directions. The Orioles came into the game with a 1-11 record, while the Crimson held a 10-2 mark.
Early in the first half, Maple Grove showed why they’re a top team in the conference. Led by Sophia Kormann, the Crimson grabbed seemingly every offensive rebound and gave the team two and sometimes three chances to score each possession.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Orioles were harassed by perimeter defenders all game, forcing several turnovers that led to easy fastbreak points.
“Everybody knows how to run the floor,” sophomore forward Kennedy Klick said. “We all came out ready to play.”
By halftime, the score read 34-9 Maple Grove. The energy the Crimson had to start the game wasn’t quenched at halftime.
Balanced scoring, led by Klick’s game-high 19 points and junior Kyla Overskei’s season-high 14 points, paced Maple Grove to another 34 points in the second half, but this time holding the Orioles to just eight points, their season-low for a half, resulting in a 68-17 win.
“I loved how we came out of the gate playing hard right away,” Crimson head coach Mark Cook said. “We took away everything Osseo wanted to do.”
