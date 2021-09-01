For local high school athletes and coaches, nothing says autumn more like pads hitting against each other, loud whistles being blown, and water coolers needing to be constantly refilled. All those sights and sounds mean only one thing: prep football is back.
With last year’s season marred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a shortened season and unexpected cancellations, this go-around is breeding optimism that hasn’t been felt in nearly two years.
A good way to measure the excitement level for the season is seeing how many kids come out to play football, and Maple Grove coaches say they have 95 juniors and seniors attending late August practices. “That is the most we’ve seen in a long time,” wide receivers coach Mark Cook said.
For a team that went 4-1 in last year’s COVID-19-shortened season, the Crimson are prepared to build off of the foundation that has been laid. Junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer is set to be the team’s signal-caller for the season, after getting experience behind center last year, throwing for 388 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown in four games played. Senior Derrick Jameson holds lead tailback duties for Maple Grove after tallying 352 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Defensively, the Crimson return many seniors in the front seven, including team captains Mason South, Sawyer Skanson, and Aiden McMahon. The secondary on the other hand is set to be filled with younger players, along with senior captain Cade Cook. As defensive coordinator Adam Spurrell put it, he hopes the offense will be “dynamic and the defense steady.”
After going through the unprecedented season that was 2020, every team in the state is hoping COVID-19 doesn’t make its presence felt during this football season. So far, coaches have said the Crimson have had no virus concerns, with masks being only required in the buildings and on the buses, not on the field of play.
Which means practicing this year looks a lot like practices pre-COVID-19. Over 100 kids took the field at Maple Grove Senior High with no masks in sight, competing with their teammates trying to impress the coaches.
During training camp, the name of the game, along with getting timing and game plans straightened out, is conditioning. That is why head coach Matt Lombardi ends practice making the team run sprints. First from the endzone to the 40-yard line and back, then endzone to the 20-yard line, back, and then to the 40, and ending with endzone to the 10 and back, then 20 and back, and then finishing at the 40.
“Explode out, even if you’re exhausted,” Lombardi told his sweaty athletes.
With regular-season action set to begin Thursday night, Sept. 2, against their rivals Osseo, Lombardi wants his team to know how valuable this time of preparation is to have a successful season. “Good effort today...be better tomorrow,” Lombardi told his team at the end of practice. “The season ain’t that far away...Take advantage of [practices]. Be great.”
New season, new hope for Orioles
At Osseo Senior High, optimism for the 2021 football season is high as the Orioles are looking to rebound from a 2-5 record in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. The roster is full of promising young players, with only five returning starters from the previous season.
That can be a two-sided coin, however. Inexperienced, sure. But also hungry to improve.
“This camp has been one of our better ones since I’ve been here,” head coach Ryan Stockhaus said, who has been with the Orioles since 2016. “We are happy with their growth.”
Some of the returning veterans include senior outside linebacker and two-year captain Owen Dukowitz, who is a three-year starter, senior running back and captain Adrian Bertin and senior defensive end Aidan Wayne.
Junior safety and running back Devin Williams is also a captain of the 2021 squad. Bryce Hawthorne and Jerome Williams were both sophomore starters on the offensive line last year and will be key players again this year, Hawthorne at tight end and defensive line, and Williams still on the offensive line that is very sophomore-laden this season.
Champlin Park senior transfer and captain Cade Fitzgerald will be the starting quarterback for Stockhaus and the Orioles this season. Fitzgerald played in seven games last year for the Rebels, throwing for 712 yards and seven touchdowns with only two interceptions, and running for 412 yards with four scores.
“Cade brings in a plethora of experience,” Stockhaus said of the dual-threat quarterback. Junior backup quarterback Hayden Potratz has given Fitzgerald competition in camp, but Stockhaus is going with the senior under center.
They may be young, but for the Orioles finding an identity at this point in the season is key. For Osseo, having a strong running game and controlling the time of possession, along with boasting a quick and athletic defense, are the pillars of who they are.
“That is what we want to do,” Stockhaus said. Developing chemistry with teammates and coaches is crucial for the success Stockhaus and Osseo want to have this season.
Last year, with COVID protocols and a shortened season, they didn’t get that chance and felt the effects. “We realized last year that not being able to spend time with each other took a toll on our team,” Stockhaus said.
So far in 2021, the team can safely do some of the things they did in 2019, like having group discussions and leadership building activities, without having any COVID disruptions.
By the time the Orioles step out on their home turf tonight when they host rival Maple Grove to kick off the 2021 season, all the hours of training and preparation will be put to the test. Game on.
“We feel happy with where we are at,” Stockhaus said. “But we have a long way to go. We have a test on Thursday. We’ll see what our team is made of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.