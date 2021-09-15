Maple Grove cross country raced at the St. Olaf Showcase on Sept. 2 in their first meet in almost two years. The varsity girls finished in 12th place out of 28 schools with a total score of 328 and the boys finished 12th out of 34 schools with a total score of 366.
Freshman Gannon Farrens led the Crimson boys by finishing the 5000 meter final 32nd overall with a time of 16 minutes and 55 seconds, and senior Nick St. Peter came in 34th in 16.57. For the girls, freshman Jordan Ode finished the 5,000 meters 24th overall with a time of 19.45 and senior Lindsey Young came in 30th in 19.52. Minnetonka won the girls portion of the meet with a score of 64 and Wayzata won the boys race with a score of 133.
OSSEO
Osseo Cross Country opened its long-awaited season on Sept. 3 by competing in the Rosemount Irish Invitational. The varsity boys finished 17th out of 22 schools. Sophomore Cade Sanvik led the team by finishing the two-mile final 15th overall with a time of 10 minutes and 22 seconds. Senior Matt Oujiri came in 62nd overall in 11.18.
The girls squad finished 12th out of 21 schools, led by sophomore Jules Davis who finished 15th overall with a time of 12 minutes and 21 seconds. Junior Maria Hoff came in 47th overall in 13.15.
Then on Sept. 9, the Orioles competed in the Hastings Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. The girls finished second out of six schools, just behind East Ridge, while the boys finished sixth out of nine schools. Sanvik finished fourth overall with a time in the 5,000 meters of 16.47 and Oujiri came in 25th in 18.33.
Jules Davis paced the Osseo girls by coming in 3rd overall with a time of 20.06, and senior Alexa Davis finished just behind her younger sister in fifth place in 20.42. Hoff also finished in eighth place with a time of 21.51.
