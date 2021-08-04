After finishing league play a perfect 12-0, Osseo’s American Legion baseball team began sub-state postseason play on July 21 against Big Lake, who beat Becker in a play-in game the day prior.
Osseo, the bracket’s number one seed, came out of the gates slowly. Big Lake took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and grew the lead to 4-1 after four frames. The Orioles’ offense couldn’t muster any scoring and by the end of six innings, the score stood 4-1 and the number one seed was on the brink of falling in their first postseason game.
But then the seventh inning happened. Noah Thompson delivered a two-run double to cut the lead to 4-3 and soon after, Osseo tied the score at 4-4. With runners on second and first with one out, Big Lake decided to intentionally walk Jake Contreras, who cranked a home run in the first inning. That set up Matthew Kitzman to be the hero.
Kitzman ripped a base hit under the glove of the second baseman and Matthew Holien came in to score the game-winning run. Osseo survived an upset-minded Big Lake squad with a 5-4 win.
“The team stayed with it,” Osseo head coach Ben Johnson said. “And we kept that thing rolling.”
Next up for the Orioles was Anoka and just like the game prior, it took Osseo the entire seven innings to secure a 6-5 win. This time it was Noah Thompson who was the hero for the Orioles, scoring Wyatt Doubler with a walk-off single. Klein added a three-run home run earlier in the contest.
Then on July 24, Osseo faced off against crosstown rival Maple Grove. “Anything with [Maple Grove], we knew it would probably be back and forth,” Johnson said. Continuing the pattern of the two previous games, the Orioles found themselves in the seventh inning, tied 2-2. Kitzman threw five-and-two-thirds innings of solid ball and two first-inning runs set up Osseo to perform more late game magic as John Klein stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Klein, like Kitzman and Thompson in the past games, came through and shot a rocket up the middle to give Osseo a 3-2 win and a berth in the championship game.
One day later, the Orioles faced off against Maple Grove once again, full of confidence after their previous win over the Crimson. Starter Jake Contreras led the charge for the Orioles as he threw a complete-game shutout in Osseo’s 4-0 win and Sub-State Championship. Doubler, Spencer Pederson, Davis Wick, and Kitzman each drove in a run for the Orioles and Osseo celebrated their first state tournament berth since 2013. “They’ve definitely put in the work and time to earn the number one seed and go to a state tournament,” Johnson said. “They don’t let adversity affect them.”
Even though the stage will be bigger and lights brighter, Johnson’s message to his team remained the same: “Continue to put together great at-bats and don’t let the moment get too big. This is an opportunity that doesn’t happen often.”
STATE TOURNAMENT
Fast forward to July 29, where the Orioles traveled up to St. Cloud to play in the Legion State Tournament. In their first contest, Osseo squared off against Eden Prairie, and the Orioles continued their stretch of dominant baseball with a 5-2 win. Doubler threw six solid innings and Contreras, Kitzman, Pederson, and Brady Quan drove in the five Osseo runs.
Then later in the day, the Orioles played Mankato America and, like how they’ve played seemingly all season, did just enough to come away with a 6-5 win, capped off by the biggest play of the game, Doubler’s lead-off go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.
Osseo’s pool play portion of the tournament concluded on Friday with a narrow 13-12 defeat against Austin in extra innings. Even though it ended in a loss, the Orioles’ confidence grew stronger, as they came back from five runs down in the seventh inning to tie the game and sent it into extra innings.
Because of their 2-1 record in pool play, Osseo advanced to the single-elimination portion of the tournament on Saturday, where their hot play got even hotter. After beating Moorhead 3-0, thanks to another complete game shutout from Jake Contreras and his nine strikeouts, as well as two runs driven in at the plate, the Orioles played Willmar on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals.
The stakes however were higher than your average semifinal. If Osseo secured a win and advanced to the championship game, they would qualify for the regional tournament in Sioux Falls starting Aug. 4. Just like they have done all season long, they didn’t let the moment get too big. They did only what they knew how to do: play Osseo baseball. And Osseo baseball so far this year has led to good results, including against Willmar.
Thanks to a big day at the plate for Klein, knocking in six runs, the Orioles celebrated their first berth in the regional tournament since 1995 with a 10-5 win. During the state tournament, and especially the game against Willmar, Johnson and the team saw not just parents and relatives flood the bleachers, but former players and athletes from other sports in the community came out to support the unprecedented run of success for this year’s Legion team.
“The community wants us to be successful,” Johnson said.
Then on Sunday, with both teams guaranteed a spot in the regional tournament, Osseo faced off against Hopkins and rolled to their biggest win of the postseason, a dominant 16-6 win. The Orioles led 5-0 after four innings but in the top of the fifth Hopkins scored six times to take a one-run lead. However, in the bottom of the fifth, Osseo answered back with a lopsided eight-run inning, taking a 13-6 lead, followed by three runs in the bottom of the sixth to enact the 10-run mercy rule.
“You can see it in the dugout. The team is locked in,” Johnson said. “They want each other to be successful. It’s not about individually having success. It’s about the team having success.” According to Johnson, this is the first time he believes Osseo’s Legion team has won the state tournament.
With each tournament the team plays in, the bonds between players and coaches grow stronger. Instead of going home after games, the team stays in hotels, where they spend every minute with each other, and eat every meal together. “We’ve gotten closer as a team,” Johnson said. “The relationships are deeper than just the game settings.”
And that will continue in Sioux Falls this week, where the Orioles, who left for South Dakota on Tuesday morning, look to continue their magical season. “We belong in this tournament,” Johnson said. “These games are now bonus games for us.”
John Sherman also contributed to the story.
