Consistency is the name of the game for the Osseo American Legion baseball team so far this season. After starting the season 7-0, the Orioles continued their winning ways on June 28 with an 8-0 win over Brooklyn Park. Matthew Kitzman started for Osseo and went three innings, striking out seven and only allowing one hit. Spencer Pederson came in relief of Kitzman and finished the last four innings allowing no hits while striking out eight and earning the win. Jake Contreras went 2-2 with a walk and Rylee Kara delivered two singles as a part of the Orioles’ eight-run outburst.
While many take the Fourth of July weekend to travel and relax with friends and family, the Orioles did their own form of leisure and fun by participating in the Delano Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Legion Wood Bat Baseball Tournament. Osseo was one of eight schools that competed in the annual tournament, which saw each team play three pool games July 1 through July 3.
In their first round-robin game on July 1, Osseo beat the hometown Delano Tigers 7-4. Wyatt Doubler started and threw six innings, picking up the win. Noah Thompson delivered two RBIs, and Davis Wick, Brady Quan, and Doubler each recorded two hits. Game two on July 2 saw the Orioles in a tightly contested game against Lakeville South, so close that it couldn’t be decided in seven innings. But in extras, it was Osseo who grabbed control, cruising to a 12-5 victory. Pederson knocked in the go-ahead run, and Doubler’s clutch hit added two more to pace the Orioles in the extra frames. Matthew Holien got the win with four innings of relief for Pederson.
Then in the final pool play contest on July 3, Osseo fell to Edina 11-1. Aaron Kulla led the
Orioles with two hits at the plate and a complete game on the mound. Wick also added two hits and the lone RBI.
After going 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament, Osseo qualified for the semifinals and a date against Wayzata. With Kitzman on the mound, the Orioles held the Trojans in check and got key hits to secure a 7-2 win. The southpaw Kitzman threw a complete game and added two hits at the plate, along with Holien. Derek Nimz and Wick knocked in two hits apiece. Since Osseo’s semifinal game started at 4:30, there wasn’t a lot of downtime for the Orioles as they prepared to face Edina again, this time for the tournament championship.
And in the rematch, the Hornets did just enough to hold on for a 4-2 win and the tournament title. Contreras threw a complete game for Osseo and Wick led the team at the plate, driving in both runs. Thompson added two hits of his own.
