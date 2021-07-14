After taking second place in the Delano Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Legion Wood Bat Baseball Tournament, the Osseo American Legion squad resumed league play on July 6 with a 4-2 win over Elk River.
Wyatt Doubler took the hill for the Orioles and threw six solid innings, capped off by a save from Matthew Holien. Spencer Pederson led the charge at the plate, driving in three runs. Holien, Jake Contreras, and Tyler Wolff each recorded two hits on the night.
Following the victory over the Elks, Osseo hosted Ham Lake on July 7 and continued their stretch of good baseball with a narrow 4-3 win. Holien led the team with two RBIs on three hits, while Contreras and Matthew Kitzman also knocked in an RBI. Sam Wolkerstorfer earned the win with five-and-two-thirds innings pitched.
Then on Friday, July 9, Osseo began play in the annual Gopher Classic, the largest American Legion Tournament in the country. The Orioles were slated into the Edina pool, so each game was played at the Hornets’ home field, but Osseo was the home team in their first contest against Omaha Skutt (Nebraska). After falling behind 2-0 early, the Orioles mounted a comeback and escaped with a 3-2 win. Kitzman started and threw five innings, allowing only two runs.
“Kitzman set the tone,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “He didn’t have his best stuff but found a way to limit them to two runs in five innings.”
At the plate, Pederson once again delivered with key at-bats, driving in two runs on two hits. Holien added the other RBI.
But from that point on, Osseo ran into trouble. On Saturday, the Orioles fell to Brookings, South Dakota 5-4 in the early game, and dropped the nightcap 7-4 against the eventual pool champions Alexandria. Pederson stepped up and threw six shutout innings versus Brookings, but. Contreras reached safely four times against Alexandria, while also tossing six-and-two-thirds innings on the hill. Kitzman made noise at the plate with a towering two-run home run.
Finally, on Sunday, July 11, Osseo fell to both Forest Lake and Edina to finish off the pool play portion of the tournament with a record of 1-4. Even though they didn’t advance to past group play, the Orioles got valuable experience playing against teams that provided a litmus test for where they stand at the moment.
“A lot of kids hadn’t really experienced what a Gopher Classic is like,” Johnson said.
Now, only one week remains in the regular season and Johnson is looking forward to how his team, who enters the final week unbeaten in league play, responds to the tough results at the Gopher Classic.
“This will be our toughest week league-wise,” Johnson said, in preparation for games against Maple Grove, Lino Lakes, and Champlin. “I’m excited to see how our guys bounce back from adversity.”
