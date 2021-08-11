The magical season for Osseo’s American Legion baseball squad continued last week with the team’s first appearance in the Central Plains Regional tournament since 1995. But as quickly as the Orioles got settled in Sioux Falls, they had to pack up and leave soon after, as they lost their first two games in the double-elimination tournament, concluding their unprecedented season.
Osseo had the honor of playing in the tournament opener against West Fargo, North Dakota at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4, and for most of the game, looked like the best team on the field. Heading into the fourth inning, the score stood barren at 0-0, until Matthew Kitzman, with a runner on third and two outs, ripped an RBI double to make it 1-0 Orioles.
Then in the fifth, Osseo added three more runs, thanks to two fielder’s choice grounders from Davis Wick and Matthew Holien, coupled with two costly errors from the West Fargo defense, allowing John Klein, Noah Thompson, and Brady Quan to score. Suddenly, the lead grew to 4-0.
Klein’s performance on the mound kept the North Dakotans off the scoreboard for the first four innings, but then came the fifth inning. A bases-loaded walk from Kitzman, who came on in relief of Klein, allowed West Fargo to get on the board and cut the lead to 4-1. Soon after, West Fargo added a timely two-run single to make it 4-3, and then with a runner on third and two outs, the Dakotans tied the game 4-4 on a balk from Kitzman.
With no run production from the Orioles in the top of the sixth, West Fargo continued their momentum in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out, two-run single up the middle to flip the scoreboard on its head. Thanks to six unanswered runs, it was now 6-4 West Fargo.
The top of the seventh inning presented one last chance for late-game magic, something the Orioles knew a lot about this postseason. This time, Osseo put runners on second and first with one out, but a subsequent lineout and groundout ended the threat, resulting in a 6-4 West Fargo win.
In the blink of an eye, the Orioles were now playing to keep their season alive. They had less than a day to refocus and prepare for a win-or-go-home contest against De Pere, Wisconsin in the loser’s bracket on August 5.
De Pere wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as they punched a run across in the top of the first via an RBI groundout. Two more Wisconsin runs in the top of the third from a run-producing double and single extended the early lead to 3-0, putting pressure on the Orioles to answer. Well, in the bottom half of the third, they had a response, and in a big way.
Osseo began their scoring output with an RBI single from Holien, followed by RBI doubles from Jake Contreras and Kitzman, and finally, Wyatt Doubler gave the Orioles the lead with a two-run double to make it 5-3.
Speaking of Doubler, aside from the three early runs allowed, the southpaw kept the Wisconsinites off the scoreboard in the middle innings, helping maintain the 5-3 lead. But in the top of the sixth, De Pere struck again, scoring two runs on two RBI singles and a go-ahead bases-loaded walk. Just like against West Fargo, the scoreboard turned against Osseo in the late stages of the game, with it now reading 6-5 Wisconsin.
The Orioles couldn’t muster any runs in the sixth inning and in the bottom of the seventh, with the score still 6-5, Osseo faced their biggest challenge of the postseason. Needing a run to keep the game alive and two to secure a walk-off win, the frame started with a leadoff walk, putting the tying run on base and winning run at the plate. But like against West Fargo, the late-inning threat was quenched and De Pere secured a narrow 6-5 win, ending the Orioles’ season.
But what a season it was for Osseo. Along with finishing league play an unbeaten 12-0, they captured a sub-state championship and their first-ever state championship, en route to their first regional tournament appearance in over a quarter-century. As a first baseman, Kitzman was named to the Central Plains Regional All-Tournament team, finishing second in the tournament with a .571 batting average, including three doubles and a 1.000 slugging percentage.
“This is a special group,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “This season will always be remembered.”
Jake Contreras and Noah Thompson will continue their baseball careers at Anoka Ramsey Community College, and Wyatt Doubler will play at Dakota Wesleyan University.
John Klein will play in his second season at Iowa Central Community College, and Tyler Wolff will be playing club baseball at North Dakota State.
