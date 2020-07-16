Osseo hockey is hosting its 27th annual golf tournament Aug. 9 at Fox Hollow Golf Course in St. Michael.

To be eligible for awards, you must be with a four-person scramble team, but individuals can also sign up to play. There will be prizes for first place.

Tee times are available at any time on Aug. 9, but availability cannot be promised after Aug. 1.

Unlike years before, there will be no shotgun start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and foursomes need to call in advance, reserve a tee time and let the course know they are with Osseo hockey. Fox Hollow mobile score app with have a live leaderboard all day.

The individual cost is $59 ($78 with a cart) during the day. The rate starting at 3 p.m. is $48 ($62 with a cart). $20 of the fee will go directly to support Osseo hockey, and payment is due at the time of reservation.

Games and food/beverages are available at the cafe. Cash is needed for purchase.

If you cannot golf and would like to make a monetary donation, you can write a check to Osseo Hockey and mail to Debbie Regan, 19730 Jackie Ln, Corcoran, MN, 55374.

You may contact Regan at debbiejean1229@aol.com if you have any other questions.

