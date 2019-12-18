Osseo High will welcome home the 2000 girls’ basketball state championship team Friday, Dec. 20. Members of the 2000 team will be honored at halftime of the Osseo-Park Center game, followed by a net-cutting ceremony.
The 2000 Orioles enjoyed a magical season. They finished 24-2 and capped it off by winning state.
“You don’t win state championship without great team chemistry and this team has great team chemistry, good work ethic and an unselfish attitude,” said former Osseo coach Dave Thorpe. “All the goals we set this year were team goals.”
The Orioles had great talent with three Div. I players in Hana Peljto, Heather Bertram and Lauren Podratz. They were joined by superb athletes Jill Rein, Rachel Halverson and Sarah Hegedus to give Osseo a formidable top six. The Orioles were tall, athletic, could shoot outside and score inside and could run devastating fast breaks.
“What a special team,” said Peljto. “I remember the incredible chemistry on that team, both on and off the court. We knew each other’s tendencies and how to play to each other’s strengths. During the season and in particular during the state tournament, there were many moments when we were down or facing a challenge or one of us wasn’t playing well, and another player would step up in a big way. It was a team in the truest sense of the word.”
The Orioles were ranked No.1 pretty much the entire season, fell to No. 3 after an overtime loss to Blaine in January and regrouped to win section by beating No. 1 Armstrong 52-38. The Falcons led 23-22 at halftime and scored the first seven points in the second half to lead 30-22. But the Orioles found their game and used a 20-0 to win going away.
At state, the Orioles opened with a 67-45 rout of North St. Paul behind a 29-0 run. Osseo then held off Blaine 51-35 in the semifinal. The Bengals held Peljto to two points in the first half but Bertram stepped up by scoring 20 points and hitting four three-pointers to guide Osseo to victory.
Osseo capped the season by beating Eastview 80-53 in the state championship game at Williams Arena March 18. Peljto saved her best for her last high school game. Playing with an injured ankle, the senior center scored 34 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to spark Osseo to victory.
“I remember Hana suffering a severe ankle injury right before the state tournament,” Thorpe said of Peljto, who immigrated to the USA with her family from Bosnia. “She played the state championship game with that injury and I often wondered about the pain she played through. I guess when you have lived through a war in Bosnia, an ankle injury is no big thing. However, as good as Hana was, this was a complete team with good balance. Most of these kids played together since junior high. All of players stepped up when they had to. They were not only good athletes but good students with good values that represented Osseo High School well.”
Podratz scored 15 points. Bertram had 13 points, Halverson, Rein and Hegedus all had strong overall games.
“The state tournament was when we put together our best, particularly that last game against Eastview,” said Peljto, who went on to win Minnesota Player of Year honor. “I vividly recall specific plays of that game and the incredible energy of that crowd, a sea of orange everywhere. We then had a reception at our home gym following the game where so many people came to support and celebrate with us. It felt like the whole community just rose around us. It was a perfect ending.”
Podratz, who set the school record for assists in a season, felt the key to the 2000 team’s success is the great team bond.
“We were all best friends, and cared so much for each other,” Podratz said. “We did so many fun things together that had nothing to do with the game. Creating that bond allowed us a synergy like no other. We knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and how to work together. When you can teach your kids that a team sport is not just about them individually, but about everyone working together, that’s what it really is all about. As an athlete, there’s no better feeling than winning, and that year we were able to win it all. It was the greatest feeling and confirmed that hard work really does pay off.”
The 200 team captured the program’s second state championship (the first was in 1989) and also ended an era. Thorpe, who built Osseo into a state powerhouse in his 17 years as head coach, stepped down as head coach after the 2000 season.
“I feel blessed to have ended it with a state championship and such good memories,” he said.
