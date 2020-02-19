The third annual Osseo High Cross Country Alumni Association’s fund raiser will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the high school auditorium. This year’s event, Home Again 3, will once again feature performances by Osseo High graduates Kevin Kling and James Hersch.
Kling and Hersch performed in the first two fund raisers and were hugely popular. Osseo cross country coach John Rundquist said Kling and Hersch have prepared new materials to entertain the audience.
“New stories and songs will be added to the show that involves Kevin and James attending Osseo High School, but also their experiences growing up in Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Park,” Rundquist said. “Kevin and James do an unbelievable job of bringing stories of the past to life with a beautiful touch of realism, detail, and humor. These shows bring out such a healthy dose of laughter and fun. I suspect that there are some couples who have attended the show, have walked away a little bit happier and light hearted.”
This event plays an important role in allowing the Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association to provide eight $500 scholarships to graduating runners. Proceeds from this event will allow scholarship opportunities to continue in the future, but also benefit Osseo’s drama theatre and music departments.
Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com.
