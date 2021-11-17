Osseo graduate named to UMAC Soccer All-Conference Second Team

Osseo grad Jay Kwateh plays soccer for the University of Minnesota-Morris and was recently named to the UMAC All-Conference Second Team. (Photo courtesy of the University of Minnesota-Morris)

Osseo alumnus and current University of Minnesota-Morris junior Jay Kwateh was named to the 2021 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference Soccer Second Team.

Kwateh, a junior from Maple Grove, earned All-UMAC honors for a second straight season by being named to the Second Team after earning First Team honors in the 2020-21 season. Though most often deployed as a defender, Kwateh ended with five shots on the season, four on goal, while playing in 10 UMAC matches and 15 matches overall on the season.

Kwateh, a biochemistry major, attended Osseo Senior High, where she was a three-plus-year varsity athlete in soccer, basketball, and track and field.

