Osseo graduate named to UMAC Soccer All-Conference Second Team

Osseo alumnus and current University of Minnesota-Morris junior Jay Kwateh was named to the 2021 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference Soccer Second Team.
Kwateh, a junior from Maple Grove, earned All-UMAC honors for a second straight season by being named to the Second Team after earning First Team honors in the 2020-21 season. Though most often deployed as a defender, Kwateh ended with five shots on the season, four on goal, while playing in 10 UMAC matches and 15 matches overall on the season.
Kwateh, a biochemistry major, attended Osseo Senior High, where she was a three-plus-year varsity athlete in soccer, basketball, and track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.