Osseo graduate named to MIAC All-Conference volleyball team

Osseo alumnus and current Bethel University junior Emily Rossing was named to the 2021 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference volleyball team.
Rossing, a 6-foot middle blocker for the Royals, tallied 75 blocks on the year, 28 against MIAC opponents, which ranks fifth among conference players. Offensively, the Maple Grove native was third in the MIAC hitting .327 for the year, averaging 2.52 kills per set. Rossing is the Royals’ second-leading scorer tallying 279 points.
The Royals finished the season 21-5 overall, marking the third time in six complete seasons with 20-plus wins. They also earned a share of their first MIAC regular-season title since 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.