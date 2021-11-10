Osseo graduate named to MIAC All-Conference volleyball team

Emily Rossing was named to the 2021 MIAC All-Conference volleyball team. The Osseo alumnus and Maple Grove native helped lead the Bethel Royals to a 21-5 record this season. (Photo courtesy of Bethel Athletics)

Osseo alumnus and current Bethel University junior Emily Rossing was named to the 2021 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference volleyball team.

Rossing, a 6-foot middle blocker for the Royals, tallied 75 blocks on the year, 28 against MIAC opponents, which ranks fifth among conference players. Offensively, the Maple Grove native was third in the MIAC hitting .327 for the year, averaging 2.52 kills per set. Rossing is the Royals’ second-leading scorer tallying 279 points.

The Royals finished the season 21-5 overall, marking the third time in six complete seasons with 20-plus wins. They also earned a share of their first MIAC regular-season title since 2001.

