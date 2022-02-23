After losing to Armstrong (9-12) by 20 points earlier in the season, the Osseo girls basketball team exacted revenge on their conference foe Feb.14 by beating the Falcons 55-46.
In the first half, it looked as if Armstrong would begin to dominate the paint. They grabbed several offensive rebounds and turned them into either points or trips to the free-throw line, led by junior forward Savannah McGowans’ team-high 22 points and a whopping 21 rebounds, the first 20-20 game of her season.
“Savannah is a handful inside,” Osseo head coach Doug Erlien said. “She is hard to figure out.”
But even though the Orioles were down 30-21 at halftime, they didn’t panic. And right out of the intermission, they showed poise to quickly erase the deficit. With 10 minutes left in the second half, after gnawing away at the Falcon advantage, Osseo took a 35-34 lead. Junior guard Aalayah Wilson, who was held to just eight first-half points, scored 15 in the second half, and was aggressive driving to the rim and drawing fouls on the Falcons.
The Orioles soon expanded the lead to six, then nine points with five minutes left, and sealed the deal with key free throws and solid defense. Junior guard Taydem Miller scored 10 points and sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi added nine, something that encouraged Erlien as the team had struggled with secondary scoring all year. “I think we had good secondary scoring tonight,” Erlien said.
In total, Osseo outscored Armstrong 34-16 in the final 18 minutes to secure the win and improve to 6-16 on the season.
“It is a credit to our kids…I told them in the huddle we grew up tonight,” Erlien said. “We settled in and just played basketball in the second half. But that is new for us. We need to keep building and it’s all on the defensive end. Offensively we’ll always be a team that can score points…It’s a matter of defensively locking in and trusting your teammates are going to do their job. That is part of our growth.”
Then Feb. 18, the Orioles wrapped up their first two-game winning streak of the season by beating Coon Rapids (0-22) on the road 81-73 in a high-scoring affair. Wilson led Osseo with 31 points, while Choi added 17, and junior forward Aminah Hargrove scored 11, both season-highs. Osseo improved to 7-16 with the victories.
Coming up
The Osseo girls host Duluth East (11-12) Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and conclude the regular season with a road game at Spring Lake Park (10-13) Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Section playoffs begin March 3.
