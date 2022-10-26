Returning to the court on Oct. 17, following their loss to Orono in the Section 5AA team championship tournament’s second round, Osseo girls tennis looked to keep the action going in the section individual tournament.

Osseo would be represented by Evelyn West, Maggie Albers, Tessa Strand, Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson, and Sara Mertens.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments