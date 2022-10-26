Returning to the court on Oct. 17, following their loss to Orono in the Section 5AA team championship tournament’s second round, Osseo girls tennis looked to keep the action going in the section individual tournament.
Osseo would be represented by Evelyn West, Maggie Albers, Tessa Strand, Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson, and Sara Mertens.
The first round of the tournament would be difficult for Osseo, but the Orioles would find some big positives, winning two of their four matches. Evelyn West and Maggie Albers both lost their singles matches to Bakke of Maple Grove and Yang of Park Center.
The pairs of Tessa Strand and Maya Strommen and Kyra Nelson and Sara Mertens both won their doubles matche ups. Strand and Strommen won both their sets 6-2 to overcome Coon Rapids, while Nelson and Mertens won 6-3 and 6-1.
The second round would be hard fought, but see the end of Osseo’s run in the tournament. Strand and Strommen would lose a tight match to Champlin Park’s Debbie Ogdahl and Annabelle Johnson, losing 2-6 and 4-6 to end their run. Nelson and Mertens would join the exit with a two set loss to Wayzata’s Greta Holmes and Belle Salisbury, 1-6 and 0-6.
That ends Osseo’s 2022 season in full, following eventful section tournaments in both teams and individuals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.