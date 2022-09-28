Visiting Robbinsdale Armstrong would dominate the day’s singles matches, with Peyton Erickson, Arianna Sheppard, Camille Lebreton, and Liana Gonzaga all winning their respective match ups. Osseo would, however, find their strength in the day’s doubles matches, with the pairings of Tessa Strand and Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson and Sara Mertens, and Rachel Schmidt and Isabelle Biehn all getting wins in the 4-3 overall result.

With the Section 5AA tournament on the horizon, starting the week of Oct. 3, the result has head coach Emily Smith feeling positive about the talent and work ethic in her team can muster on their day.

